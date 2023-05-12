Mrs. Burnsville will put ‘best heel forward’ in state pageant

Elicia Price, Mrs. Burnsville, will competed in the Mrs. Minnesota America pageant on June 11 at the Eagan Community Center.

Though it’s been a few years, proven pageant competitor Elicia Price promises to put her “best heel forward” in the Mrs. Minnesota America pageant next month.

Price was crowned Miss Fridley in 2004, the year she graduated from Fridley High School. Now she’s running as Mrs. Burnsville 2023, representing the city where she and her family own their first home.

