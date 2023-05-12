Mrs. Burnsville will put ‘best heel forward’ in state pageant

Though it’s been a few years, proven pageant competitor Elicia Price promises to put her “best heel forward” in the Mrs. Minnesota America pageant next month.
Price was crowned Miss Fridley in 2004, the year she graduated from Fridley High School. Now she’s running as Mrs. Burnsville 2023, representing the city where she and her family own their first home.
Price made history as Fridley’s first crowned ambassador of color (she also won Miss Congeniality in 2004). Price competed in the 2005 Minneapolis Aquatennial Queen of the Lakes Pageant. Next is the Mrs. Minnesota America pageant June 11 at the Eagan Community Center.
“I would never have expected myself to go into pageants,” said Price, who competed for scholarship money in her first. “It’s not like a passion of mine, but more of an opportunity to see what’s on the other side, what can I do as an ambassador, how can I be involved with my community, and how can I represent who I am — everything that I am.”
The list includes wife, mom, home-schooler, African American, volunteer, college graduate, outdoorswoman and entrepreneur.
Price graduated from Macalester College, where she majored in humanities, media and cultural studies. In 2009 she explored the Mediterranean while studying international human rights and justice through the University of Virginia’s Semester at Sea program.
She loves outdoor activities, from hiking and canoeing to archery and exploring caves.
Her husband, William, is housing bonds manager for multifamily housing development for the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. The couple moved to Burnsville in February 2021 with their three children because their St. Louis Park apartment had grown cramped with William working at home during the COVID pandemic.
“We attended an open house in Burnsville, and I think we were hooked,” Price said. “We did not end up with that home, but then Burnsville was just on our radar.”
The family ended up in a home near City Hall, with a pond out back and fireflies at dusk, Price said.
“One of the first things I noticed while coming into the city of Burnsville, even for our open house, is the sign that says, ‘You Belong Here,’ ” Price said, citing the city’s branding slogan. “I think those are really powerful words for a city to boast.”
The city has strong leadership, she said.
“I love that we have a female mayor (Elizabeth Kautz) who really, I feel, governs our city with servant leadership,” said Price, who finds Burnsville to be a safe community.
“Being a woman of color, I love our public service officers and I want to celebrate our public service and our safety,” she said.
Concerned about achievement gaps and underfunding in public education, the couple home-school their three children: Sophia, 11; William Jr., 7; and Johnson, 4, Price said.
She had planned to join the Teach For America corps and pursue a master’s in education after her volunteer service in underserved communities — but then she got pregnant with her first child.
“I thought, ‘What if I could teach my own children?’ ” she said. “Of course, I would love to teach other children in the classroom, but let me start with my home.”
Price is a self-proclaimed “design entrepreneur” with a home-based business — EJ Premier — whose services, she said, range from clothing and graphic design to marketing, advertising and making custom cakes.
She’s a Salvation Army volunteer and a volunteer with her children’s sports and activities. Price’s platform for the Mrs. Minnesota America pageant, which is reserved for married women, is “The Value of Service.” The winner will compete at the Mrs. America pageant in Las Vegas in August.
“At this point in my life as a mother, wife, homemaker, home-school educator, entrepreneur,” said Price, who was named Mrs. Burnsville through an application process with the pageant organizer, “I was looking for an opportunity to maybe be a voice or share about all the roles that I hold so dear.”
