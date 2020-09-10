Legislature will see two approaches for Burnsville cleanup
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has chosen the middle option among the three “dig and line” options for the old Freeway Landfill in Burnsville.
It’s a compromise between the other two options for unearthing trash from the long-dormant, unlined landfill west of Interstate 35W and south of the Minnesota River and replacing it in a lined facility on the property.
One option would leave a 60-acre waste footprint with 22.1 acres left over for redevelopment. But it would produce the tallest grass-covered trash pyramid of the three — 850 feet, 100 feet taller than the current landfill. The estimated cost is $102 million.
Another option would cover 80 acres and leave only 6.4 for redevelopment, but it would have the shortest pyramid at 790 feet. The estimated cost is $121 million.
The MPCA chose an option that covers 76 acres, leaves 9.4 for redevelopment, would be 795 feet high and would cost an estimated $117 million.
The selection follows a public comment period, said Kirk Koudelka, MPCA assistant commissioner for land policy and strategic initiatives.
It fits the topography better than a higher structure with a smaller footprint and would be a better fit for Burnsville as it seeks to redevelop the area — including a limestone mining quarry to the south — in the coming decades, according to Koudelka.
But a “dig and haul” approach preferred by Burnsville, Dakota County and Bloomington officials remains on the table as the MPCA seeks to clean up the landfill and prevent what it says are future threats of groundwater contamination that could impact local drinking water and the river.
Under dig and haul, which the agency says is more expensive than dig and line, the unearthed trash would be trucked to another landfill and buried there.
The MPCA will seek competitive bids for both approaches, in hopes the Legislature will fund one of them in 2022, Koudelka said.
“We’re going to put both forward,” he said in an interview last week. “We don’t have a preference between the two. They both protect human health and the environment.”
Burnsville and Dakota County are backing a plan to truck the Freeway Landfill waste over a private road to the nearby Burnsville Sanitary Landfill. That would leave the entire Freeway Landfill property as prime real estate for redevelopment and remove the specter of a grass-covered trash pyramid at the city’s northern entrance, officials say.
The City Council is so insistent on that plan it declined in May to answer the MPCA’s request for comment on the three dig and line options.
“A green pyramid at the entrance of Burnsville along I-35 is completely unacceptable by any measures,” Council Member Dan Kealey said in an interview last week.
“It takes away a billion-dollar development by leaving (the Freeway Landfill) where it is,” Kealey said. “When you have a landfill that is two blocks away it’s absolutely insane to think that digging and lining and occupying an area that could turn into a billion-dollar development is actually the smartest thing to do.”
Kraemer Mining and Materials, which owns the limestone quarry, says a pyramid would hamper its future redevelopment plans, which call for a mix of uses around a reclaimed lake in the vast mining pit.
Waste Management is seeking MPCA certification to expand its landfill capacity to accommodate the 6 million cubic yards from Freeway’s landfill and smaller dump site across I-35W and another 20 million cubic yards of the region’s municipal solid waste.
Bloomington also favors dig and haul, with a crucial difference — it doesn’t want the Freeway trash buried at the other Burnsville landfill, Koudelka said.
Bloomington officials say the expanded Waste Management Landfill would be an eyesore to neighbors across the river. The completed landfill would rise 372 feet from the ground. The current approved height is 104 feet.
According to the MPCA, estimates for dig and haul range from $165 million to $538 million, based on a range of variables such as hauling and tipping costs that depend on where the trash is taken.
Under Burnsville’s plan, Kraemer Mining and Materials would move the waste from the Freeway Landfill to the Waste Management landfill and mine limestone from the Freeway property before it’s redeveloped.
The MPCA says groundwater pumping for the mining operation is keeping Freeway Landfill contaminants from reaching the groundwater. That will end when mining and pumping cease and the water rises, the agency says — threatening drinking water for Burnsville and Savage and the quality of the river.
“There isn’t an immediate risk to drinking water,” Koudelka said. “What we’re concerned about is when the quarry stops pumping.”
