Schulz cautious about both
As Burnsville launches a new effort to fight opioid addiction, more money for that work is on the way — if the City Council chooses to accept it.
In the wake of the opioid crisis, a new round of legal settlements has been reached between state and local governments and companies involved in making and distributing prescription opoids.
Two multistate settlements with four companies last year earmarked $250 million for Minnesota — including $1.1 million for Burnsville to be paid over 18 years.
It’s unknown how much the city could get in the new round of settlements, Chief Financial Officer Jenny Rhode said at a council work session Tuesday. The Minnesota attorney general is amending the memorandum of agreement from the first round to cover the second.
It’s likely Burnsville would receive the same percentage of the money it did in the first round, Rhode said. The funding will be restricted to “opioid remediation activities,” said a city staff report.
The attorney general has set an April 18 deadline for local governments to join the settlement.
“The case has been settled and the money is being distributed, and I think we should take ours,” said Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.
Other council members didn’t immediately commit to joining before seeing the amended memorandum from the attorney general. The council voted 3-1 last Dec. 21 to stay out of the first settlement. The council reversed itself in a new vote held Jan. 25, voting 3-2 to join the settlement.
Council Member Dan Kealey switched his Dec. 21 “no” vote to “yes.” He was joined by Kautz and Council Member Dan Gustafson, who was absent Dec. 21. Council Member Cara Schulz, who led the charge against the settlement, and Council Member Vince Workman voted “no.”
The vote reflected vigorous debate in Burnsville over whether to join the settlement after years of mounting addictions and overdoses or push back against what Schulz and many advocates described as a regulatory backlash against medications needed by chronic pain sufferers.
Schulz, who objected to provisions in the original memorandum regarding prescription opioid treatment of severe pain, said she can’t sign off on a new memorandum without reading it.
She also raised questions about an automatic enrollment provision for future opioid settlements expected in the amended memorandum.
Prevention program
Fire Department officials discussed plans Tuesday to pilot an Emergency Medical Services prevention program with the first influx of opioid funds. The estimated cost is $38,000 annually, with $6,000 in start-up costs.
Burnsville is the only Dakota County city using opioid funds for such a program, said Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann. Others are sending the money to the Dakota County Drug Task Force, he said. Across the metro area, cities are chiefly funding drug task forces, Narcan purchases and social workers, he said.
Fire officials worked with the police Behavioral Health Unit on the program, Jungmann said.
It will involve about eight weekly hours of off-duty firefighter-paramedic time to make proactive visits to people in need and educate them and the public, according to Assistant Fire Chief Neal Dwyer.
Proactive visits could be to people who have frequent contact with emergency medical services and law enforcement, group homes and other facilities. Follow-up by phone and help with managing medications could be part of the service.
Opioid and addiction education will be available to youth groups, school groups, churches and businesses, he said.
“You’ve said several things that alarm me,” because the focus appears to be on prescription opioids and not illegal fentanyl, the chief driver of overdose and addiction, Schulz said.
“So I will not be staying in my lane,” Schulz said, pledging to watch the program.
Jungmann described the approach as a more general “community risk reduction program.”
“I trust the work that you do,” Kautz said. “I’m not going to be in your lane.”
