Plans to switch middle and high school students from two days of in-person learning to four remain tentative, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 Superintendent Theresa Battle said.
The district will survey parents about the switch, which had been envisioned for sometime this month, Battle told the School Board April 8.
During that week, the Minnesota Department of Health reported there had been 25 consecutive daily increases in new confirmed COVID-19 cases, said Bernadette Bien, the district’s lead licensed school nurse.
“The age groups for Minnesota that have been hit the hardest have been the children and their parents,” Bien said.
In Dakota County, the biggest recent increases have come in children ages 10-14, Bien said.
The data are “concerning,” but District 191 is “doing an amazing job” as shown by comparisons with other districts, she said. “Health and safety has been the foundation to what we do. And that shows.”
From March 14 to March 27, district health services investigated 10 positive cases in district buildings, Bien said. Ten cases were also investigated in the prior two weeks, she said. But she said in the next two-week reporting period, case investigations would be down to five.
“Vaccination continues to be that silver lining for us,” Bien said.
Battle outlined the phasing out of face shields for school staffers over the month of April. Shields are required along with masks. By April 26, shields can be removed unless staffers are engaged in high-risk contacts, Battle said.
Teachers layoffs
The School Board voted April 8 to place 27 probationary teachers and six tenured teachers on unrequested leave at the end of the school year.
Tenured teachers are those who have completed at least three consecutive years in a district and been renewed to continue, said Stacey Sovine, executive director of human resources.
Three of the six tenured teachers are full time. All are being released because of “right-sizing for declining enrollment and for no other reason,” Sovine said. “It’s because of our budget needs and our class sizes.”
Losing talented probationary teachers is hard, but it’s “extremely difficult releasing teachers who have achieved tenure and have worked in the district for a number of years and have demonstrated success here as well,” Sovine said.
The probationary teachers are also a mix of full- and part-timers. The layoffs include 11 full-time-equivalent positions added for the shifting learning models during the pandemic, particularly the district’s Virtual Academy, Sovine said.
Declining enrollment is a factor in the layoffs, he said. Probationary teachers can also be released for subpar performance or because the district already has enough teachers with their licensure, Sovine said.
Community service officer program
The School Board heard a report April 8 on an updated agreement with the Burnsville Police Department for the school resource officer program at Burnsville High School.
The memorandum of understanding covers three years of SRO services, at a cost of $98,293 in 2022-23 rising to $104,279 in 2024-25. The department will provide two officers as it has in the past.
Board Member Abigail Alt said the agreement clearly defines which parties — school or police — are responsible for aspects of student discipline.
It’s “drastically different than anything we’ve seen in the past,” Alt said. “It really is a robust shift for us.”
The 12-page pact is more detailed than past agreements, reflecting a couple of years of talks between school and police administrators, Assistant Superintendent Brian Gersich said. The agreement between schools and police in Farmington served as a template, he said.
The high school also held a series of focus groups, which included students, to discuss expectations for the SRO program. “Overwhelming support” emerged for continuing a program begun in the 1980s, according to Gersich.
Burnsville police have agreed to have resource officers take the cultural proficiency and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports training given to district staffers, Gersich said.
The board is expected to approve the agreement April 22.
