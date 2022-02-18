Kealey, chamber want another round
The Burnsville City Council reprised a familiar debate Tuesday, with one council member calling for more COVID-19 relief for businesses and two others urging caution until the city determines its own financial needs.
At stake is the last $2 million from the city’s $8 million share of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package President Joe Biden signed in March 2021.
Officials have earmarked $2 million a year to reduce the city tax levy in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Council Member Dan Kealey wants to spend $1 million of the rest on grants for businesses — many of which he said are still hurting two years into the pandemic — and $200,000 on grants for select local nonprofits.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Council Member Dan Gustafson say the city has its own needs — including unfilled staff positions — and business grants can wait until the picture is clearer.
More about the financial “challenges” will be revealed in a March 8 council discussion of the city’s financial management plan, Dan Tienter, interim finance director, said at a council work session Tuesday.
Kealey insisted discussion of business grants can’t wait. He says he and council members Cara Schulz and Vince Workman have the upper hand after uniting behind business grants last year when uses for the latest round of relief money were discussed.
The Burnsville Chamber of Commerce is also asking for help. In a letter to the city, President Jennifer Harmening suggested another round of business grants, another round of grants for nonprofits including the chamber, and funds to help launch a hiring initiative for Burnsville businesses during the “hiring crisis.”
Many businesses are prospering and weren’t hurt by the pandemic, Harmening told the council. Those that suffered “were hurt again and again and again.”
“These businesses are trying to survive,” she said, stressing officials sought the chamber’s views. “The ones that are hurting, you can usually see it in their face when you go into their business. And you can see the fatigue and the bloodshot eyes because they’re the only ones there, either because they can’t afford the staff or they can’t find the staff to support their business, and they’re trying to get through.”
Officials point with pride to their support of businesses under the CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion federal relief package of 2020 that, like the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, sent money to local governments and made business relief an eligible use.
Burnsville distributed $2.1 million to 116 businesses and nonprofits in 2020, doubled the standard grant amount up to $20,000 and placed few restrictions on eligibility. The grants were “bold, impactful and greatly appreciated,” Harmening wrote.
Kealey and Schulz were the most vocal proponents of maximizing business relief then.
“We gave out a lot of money,” Kautz said. “And I listened, but at the same time, our people, our residents, are also in need, and our neighborhoods are in need.”
She said the city made large staff and budget cuts in 2009 during the financial crisis and still hasn’t caught up with its personnel needs.
“And each and every one of the people sitting around here can speak to that,” she said, referring to department heads.
The council is awaiting a full review of staffing needs, the mayor said.
“We have been struggling with a lot of shortages in staffing,” Kautz said. “Our fire chief is on his second round of a (federal) SAFER grant because he didn’t make it the first time. Our police chief went out for a (federal) COPS grant and didn’t make it.”
Gustafson said yearly emergency medical and fire calls have risen from about 1,800 in the 1980s to more than 8,000, but a Fire Department that used to number in the 30s now numbers only in the 40s.
And a further squeeze on finances awaits after 2024, when the city runs out of COVID relief funds to buy down the tax levy, Gustafson said.
“Remember, that $6 million is going to run out in about three years, and then we’re going to have to figure out what to do,” he said.
Kealey maintains the $1.2 million he’s seeking is a reasonable amount from a $9.7 million pot of one-time money at the council’s disposal. In addition to the $8 million in COVID funds, the council has access to smaller amounts from a decertified tax-increment financing district and landfill host fees.
“I’ve spoken to 25 to 30 businesses over the last nine months, and I’ve heard everything from ‘I’m seeing a rebound’ to ‘I’m starting but not doing that well’ to ‘I haven’t seen a rebound yet — in fact, our business is worse,’ ” Kealey said.
Some Burnsville Center tenants who depend on foot traffic are suffering the double whammy of a mall whose decline was aggravated by the pandemic, Kealey said.
Some restaurants were slammed by the delta variant and then omicron, he said. And only 38% of restaurants got any relief funds, Kealey said.
Gyms and the nonprofit Burnsville YMCA haven’t recovered, he said. The Y depends on memberships, which are off 60%, he said.
“They are hurting and the government’s not providing a program to help the YMCA,” Kealey said. “There’s a lot of examples of businesses that did not receive a bailout.”
Some members of Congress are even talking about a new round of relief, he said.
“There were many congressmen and senators on record saying, ‘We need to talk about another CARES round,’ ” Kealey said.
The Targets and Walmarts always win, he said — but sit-down restaurants and main street retailers have been “hammered.”
“We’re not going to cure the problem but we’re part of the solution, we’re a piece of it,” Kealey said. “What we do will make a dramatic difference” in helping businesses survive the next several months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.