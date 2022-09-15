Artists communicate messages,
part of 2022 Eagan Art Block
“Momentary Certainties 2022” new outdoor art exhibition is scattered across Eagan Art House grounds that examine themes of ephemerality and permanence as part of the 2022 Eagan Art Block.
The Eagan Art Block is an annual two-week celebration of art, learning and community spaces.
In response to the permanence theme, Eagan Art House Recreation Program Supervisor Julie Andersen explained artists explored ideas of how steadiness and strength inform their work and creative process. “How can art be a stabilizing presence? Are art-making materials durable and how does that change how you regard your work?” Anderson said.
She said the art installations strive to communicate within the themes of permanence and ephemerality.
“We welcome traditional and non-traditional media from both established and emerging artists are invited to submit their work,” Anderson said.
Since artworks are displayed outdoors amongst natural elements, part of the artists’ challenge was to create pieces that will be temporary and may decay or become fragile after withstanding wind, heat and cold temperatures.
Artists also took into consideration their own love of nature that could be a connected theme, too, she said.
Artist Cerelia Battistini created “Harvest” that is a large bowl with smaller bowls inside filled with natural elements like late summer plants with leaves, seeds and berries.
“For this piece I have gathered late summer plants that might dye the white clay of the cups, and when it rains or animals eat it, the dye might spread and color more of the clay, or if it rains or the raccoons find it, it might turn into something totally unexpected,” Battistini said.
Artist Kordula Coleman has a four figurines art installation made with high fire porcelain clay with glaze called “Release” that hangs from a tree in the backyard. Created for part of her solo show, Coleman’s pieces explore her experiences growing up in Germany with parents traumatized by World War II, and the lasting effects it had on her and her four sisters.
“Partially due to his many traumatic experiences, my late father developed a severe cases of narcissistic personality disorder – living with him became a heavy emotional burden, and this piece expresses the feeling of joy, wonderment and release that a victim of emotional abuse experiences when they finally realize that they can escape the abuse, take control and remove themselves from the abusive situation,” Coleman said.
Artist Anna Cowley Ford created clay heads on the grounds that represent temporal sculptures made from solid concrete, solid raw concrete and hollow clay, respectively. Each sculpture will decay outdoors at different rates with precipitation and freeze and thaw cycles that will erode surfaces. “Weather and time are stand-ins for the force that health conditions like depression or chronic pain, can embody,” Ford said.
A large wooden structure called “Wood and Metal” created by artist Tom Helmberger is made from recycled materials such as a railroad spike, a pulley and a deck railing. “Art transforms these certainties to this moment where the only constant certainty is change,” he said.
A structure called “Reverent Return” was created by artist Andy Jacobs with hand-spun, hand-woven wood wrapped around microgreen sprouts that will grow, wilt and start to decay. “This garment is sprouted with living microgreens, then buried underground for months at a time, then unearthed and the cycle repeats,” Jacobs said, adding “Reverent Return” investigates the relationships of our materials, especially natural fibers wear on our body, to surrounding landscape and the more-than-human world.”
Jacobs created a second art installation called “Getting Down to the Bones of Things” made with raw local, wet felted wool with pockets filled with soil and native plant grasses. “My hopes are that during the course of this exhibition the grasses will continue to grow in their cool wool container, and that the felt will start to show signs of change it its color and appearance, as the substrate and its earthly contents affect each other,” Jacobs said.
Jes Reyes weaved her yarn installation called “Hug It Out” on a tree with rainbow acrylic fibers. “Color is used to create a sense of cheer and solidarity, and it bends with the wind, similarly to how the tree works with the energy of the weather,” Reyes said.
Artist Jackie Swanson created “Nature’s Cypher” with metal, driftwood, spray paint and twigs to communicate how cypher is symbolic of plants, animals and human and the natural conversations that influence the behavior of populations and species in the world. “The four places where the driftwood intersects the “O” to symbolize the four corners of earth.
The “Wind Music” art piece is a wind chime hung from a tree branch made with Lake Superior driftwood and ceramic pieces. “While the structure in itself has a permanent quality, its voice of music is ephemeral and reliant upon the whims of Mother Earth to provide the momentum needed for it to sing,” said the artist Barbara Waltz.
Artist Victoria Woodcock crafted “Change Across Time: The Ephemerality of the Human Face” with artificial intelligence images she printed online to show how a young boy child ages over time. “No matter how hard we work to prevent or modify visible facial changes or what kinds of substrates facial images are fixed to, time eventually winds out,” she said.
Each art work has been installed on the green space outside of the Eagan Art House by the native grasses that frame park walkways. This free exhibit is open to the public until Oct. 27. All art installations can be viewed online at eaganarthouse.org.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.