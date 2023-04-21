Jazmin is Can Do Canine for Burnsville resident
Beset by spinal and autoimmune disorders, Marina Rodriguez has many “don’ts” in her routine.
Don’t bend over and lift things. Don’t pull too hard or reach too far. Don’t do laundry, a deceptively devilish combination of body-stressing tasks.
If medical advice doesn’t keep Rodriguez in line her body will, like the day she arrived home exhausted, flopped on the bed and couldn’t bend far enough to remove her socks.
With Jazmin, her mobility assist dog, at her feet — a favorite position for the 3-year-old black lab-golden retriever — Rodriguez said “Jazmin, can you tug?” Off came the socks.
“No one taught her to do that,” said Rodriguez, of Burnsville. “She just knew.”
Rodriguez graduated March 25 from training with New Hope-based nonprofit Can Do Canines, Minnesota’s largest provider of assistance dogs to people with disabilities.
Jazmin was 2 when Can Do Canines paired her with Rodriguez, a process that includes a wide-ranging needs assessment and a visit to the client’s home. The pair started training together last September. In October Jazmin moved into the townhouse Rodriguez shares with her fiancée, Ian Hathway.
Training is a continual process.
“As things get progressively worse,” Rodriguez said of her condition, “Can Do Canines is going to be there to help retrain any new skills we need.”
Awhile back Rodriguez lived alone in a downtown apartment with concrete floors. On a “high-pain day” she slipped, fell and laid on the floor for two hours before she could move far enough to reach her cell phone.
“And at that point we started talking about, What does the future look like for me?” said Rodriguez, who quickly got an emergency necklace with an alert button and gave Hathway apartment keys. “Because clearly, that was very scary. At that point I applied for Can Do Canines.”
Her limited mobility at age 31 is a startling contrast from the limberness of her youth, when she trained to be a dancer. Rodriguez attended the School for Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati, which at the time was the setting for an MTV reality show called “Taking the Stage.”
“I had piles upon piles of awards from competitions and was planning for that (dance) to be my whole life,” Rodriguez said.
By 18 she had a job offer from Disney to dance in parades and other functions. Eager to start her career, she was driving with her mother to Disney World in Orlando for an event with the new recruits when the car was struck by a semi-truck that hit a patch of ice. Sitting in the passenger seat, Rodriguez was propelled halfway from the car and extracted with the Jaws of Life.
“At 18, I’m in shock and all I could think about was ‘I’m late to Disney,’ ” Rodriguez said. “I remember calling them from the hospital saying ‘I’m sorry I’m late, I’m on my way, I promise I’ll be there.’ ”
Arriving at Disney World with her mother in a rental car after refusing to seek treatment, Rodriguez was feted for her bravery and called out for her “Disney spirit,” she said.
But with her injuries unknown she was deemed a “liability,” asked to audition again next year and offered a “conciliatory” job in food service, Rodriguez said.
Today she has degenerative disc disease in all of her vertebrae, managed with physical therapy, chiropractic care and massage.
“The assumption is that the accident caused the degeneration to start,” said Rodriguez, who now works for Fitness on Demand, a Chaska-based provider of virtual fitness classes.
“There appears to be a fracture in my hip from the accident that healed in the way fractures do, which is not really. They assume that the degeneration is from the accident and has just gotten progressively worse over time as things settle and as we discover all of the other autoimmune-system issues I have.”
She said she’s awaiting a likely diagnosis of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a soft-tissue autoimmune disease. One of the symptoms is joint dislocation, said Rodriguez, who recalls at age 14 when her kneecap “just slid off to the side” and she pushed it back.
“I can dislocate — and I’ve been able to do this since I was a kid, so we know this is probably new — but I could dislocate and put my shoulder back in and out for fun,” Rodriguez said. “As a kid it was a party trick. People thought it was gross. I loved showing it off.”
Today she’s susceptible to painful and unpredictable dislocations, such as her hip popping out of its socket. The problems worsened, Rodriguez said, when her muscle texture softened after she quit recreational dance about two years ago at the advice of a doctor worried about its impact on her spine.
Rodriguez also suffers from spinal stenosis, lumbar lordosis and a “reverse curve in my neck,” she said.
“The reality that I have had to face,” she said, “is that I will be ending up in a wheelchair.”
From laundry to ‘Snuggle’
Jazmin “prevents me from doing things that I shouldn’t,” Rodriguez said.
The dog does her laundry.
“It’s so much bending,” Rodriguez said. “It’s so much lifting. It’s moving the laundry from one room to the other, scooping laundry up and into the washer, and from the washer into the dryer, etc.”
With a rope attached to her clothes hamper, Jazmin drags it from room to room. She “hands” Rodriguez articles of clothing to put in the washing machine. Rodriguez hands them back when the wash is done. Jazmin puts them in the dryer.
“And at the end of the cycle, she pulls them out and puts them in the basket for me,” Rodriguez said.
When Rodriguez says “Get pack,” Jazmin goes to a mini-freezer in the bedroom, pulls it open with an attached rope and fetches an ice pack that Rodriguez uses to calm inflammation that sometimes makes it hard for her to get out of bed.
Jasmin can hand Rodriguez her cane and pick up after her when she goes into the office two days a week.
“She opens doors at work for me,” Rodriguez said. “She gets things off the ground, so if I drop something she’ll pick it up. That’s kind of the main gig — she walks around after me and picks things up as I drop them.”
But Jazmin’s favorite task is the one Rodriguez hopes never to have to use: pushing a big red emergency button on the wall that texts her fiancée, mother, brother and best friend.
“They all have access to the house,” Rodriguez said. “They can all just come in and check on me.”
She can also use Jazmin as a brace and lean weight on the dog if she needs help getting up. Jazmin can also provide pressure therapy to areas of pain or stress; like a weighted blanket, the weight of a dog can help calm the nervous system, Rodriguez said.
“Her command for that one is ‘Snuggle,’ ” she said.
