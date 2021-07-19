A 20-year-old person was found dead in Burnsville’s Earley Lake at around 10 p.m. Sunday, July 18, Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie announced Tuesday.

A person was reported missing near the lake at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office responded, deploying its drone and finding a body submerged in shallow water.

The sheriff’s dive team recovered the body. Leslie isn’t disclosing the victim’s name pending notification of the family.

