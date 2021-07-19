A 20-year-old Eagan man was found dead in Burnsville’s Earley Lake at around 10 p.m. Sunday, July 18, Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie announced Tuesday.

Amanuel Yohannes Kiros was reported missing near the lake at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office responded, deploying its drone and finding a body submerged in shallow water.

The sheriff’s dive team recovered the body. Kiros died of freshwater drowning, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said.

