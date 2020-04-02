Photos by John Gessner

Teachers at Rahn Elementary School in Eagan paraded through the neighborhood in vehicles March 27, waving to students and families they can’t be with because of the school closings. Marta Osgood, above left, who has cared for some of the Rahn teachers’ children at her home day care on Sandstone Drive, greeted the parade, along with, from left, Ray Anderson, 4; Connelly Parranto, 4; Scarlett Peters, 4; Mia Ojard, 3; and Elliana Ojard, 6, a Rahn kindergartner. Also pictured are Celina and David Ojard.

