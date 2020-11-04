Incumbent Eric Miller was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s District 191 School Board election, which also ushered newcomers Anna Werb and Toni Conner into office.
Miller, of Savage, received 26 percent of the vote. The one-term Burnsville-Eagan-Savage board member was the lone incumbent in the five-way race for three four-year terms. Werb, of Burnsville, was second with 24.7 percent. Conner, of Burnsville, was third with 22.2 percent.
Trailing were candidates Suad (Sue) Said and Hodan Ahmed, both of Burnsville. They had 15.1 percent and 11.4 percent respectively.
Board members DeeDee Currier and Darcy Schatz didn’t seek reelection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.