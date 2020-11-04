Miller, Werb, Conner lead 191 School Board field

Eric Miller, Anna Werb and Toni Conner have built comfortable leads in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board race.
With 21 of 29 precincts reporting, Miller, the lone incumbent, led with 26.9 percent of the vote, a total of 7,564 votes.
Werb followed with 24.9 percent (7,005), and Conner had 22 percent (6,190).
Two others trailed in the five-way race for three board seats. Suad (Sue) Said had 13.9 percent (3,901), and Hodan Ahmed had 11.5 percent (3,236).
Board members DeeDee Currier and Darcy Schatz didn't seek re-election.
