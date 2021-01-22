Special School Board election is Nov. 2
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board elected new officers and seated new members during its annual organizational meeting Jan. 14.
The board also set a Nov. 2 special election to fill one board seat.
The board elected Eric Miller chair for 2021. He replaces Abagail Alt, who served for the last two years. Miller praised Alt’s leadership during “some of the most tumultuous times in this district.”
Lesley Chester was elected vice chair, Scott Hume was elected clerk and Alt was elected treasurer.
Taking the oath of office were Miller, who won a second four-year term in last November’s election, and new members Toni Conner, Suad “Sue” Said and Anna Werb. Past members DeeDee Currier and Darcy Schatz didn’t seek re-election.
Conner and Werb were also elected in November. Said ran and lost but was later appointed by the board to temporarily replace Jen Holweger, who resigned in October. Said was one of two applicants for the vacancy.
State law requires the board to hold a special election to fill the remainder of Holweger’s term, which ends in January 2023. In a separate action, the board set the election for Nov. 2.
In other organizational business, board members voted to keep their salaries at $450 a month, with an extra $50 monthly stipend for the chair. Salaries had been $550 until board members voted in March 2019 to cut them by $100 beginning in July 2019.
The board set its schedule of regular meetings for 2021. Regular meetings are typically held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month but may be scheduled during other weeks to accommodate scheduling needs.
Regular meetings are usually held at Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville. But meetings will continue to be held electronically during the pandemic state of emergency.
Regular meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. Board listening sessions will be held from 5:45-6:15 p.m. before regular meetings.
The board named Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek the district’s legal newspaper for 2021.
