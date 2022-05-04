Metcalf Middle School sale price is $12.3 million

District enters purchase agreement; plans for property unknown
School District 191 plans to sell the vacant Metcalf Middle School in Eagan for $12.3 million.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved a purchase agreement April 28 with Syndica LLP, a development partnership based in West Fargo, North Dakota. The board gave the go-ahead in February to begin negotiations after Syndica made an offer for the 35-acre property on Diffley Road at the Burnsville-Eagan border.
Once the sale is closed, the agreement gives Syndica six months to demolish the school — one of three the district closed at the end of the 2019-20 school year amid continued declining enrollment. The district is not seeking to sell the other two, Sioux Trail and Marion W. Savage elementaries.
The agreement gives Syndica three months to work with Eagan on development plans that will pass muster with the city. During that period it can terminate the agreement. Syndica would then get four months to obtain development approvals.
The site is “basically great” for single-family housing, Stacie Kvilvang of district consultant Ehlers Public Finance Advisors told the School Board at a workshop in March 2020. “We heard that from the development community as well.”
Syndica could not be reached for comment about its plans.
The city has yet to receive a land-use application, said Eagan Community Development Director Jill Hutmacher. The site is zoned for public facilities and guided for quasi-public uses in the city’s comprehensive plan, she said.
So any use other than a school or church will require rezoning and a comprehensive plan amendment, Hutmacher said.
The sale will include restrictions barring competing uses such as a private or charter school, Kvilvang told the board April 28.
Timelines in the agreement put the sale closing date at around Jan. 1, though it could come sooner, Kvilvang said.
Syndica is a “motivated” buyer and hopes to start construction this fall, she said.
Board Member Abigail Alt asked what will become of the decorative chess board laid into the grass in front of the school. The board, made of tan and white concrete pavers and ringed by benches, is a testament to Metcalf’s decades-long legacy as a state and national chess powerhouse under coach Brian Ribnick. A fundraiser paid for the board.
Plans for preserving the board have yet to be finalized, said Lisa Rider, executive director of business services.
“We know how cherished the chess board is,” Superintendent Theresa Battle said.
The board is seeking an exemption from state law allowing it to use proceeds from property sales that exceed a property’s outstanding debt for general education purposes. Without the exemption, the district would have to put excess proceeds into its debt service fund.
The exemption is included in House and Senate omnibus education bills. Metcalf’s remaining debt stood at $7.3 million a year ago.
Board approves shorter middle school day
The board voted to shorten the middle school day by 20 minutes beginning next year. The proposals to move ending times at Nicollet and Eagle Ridge middle schools from 2:50 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and reduce instructional minutes from 390 to 370 were unveiled at the board’s April 14 meeting.
Administrators say the change will give teachers more time for professional development, collaboration, consultation with parents and after-school homework help.
Middle school students participating in Burnsville High School sports will be able to arrive on time for practice and not have to leave school early for games and matches.
