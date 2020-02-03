Melrose Center, a program that treats people of all ages and genders struggling with eating disorders, has opened a clinic in Burnsville.
Melrose had been providing care from two therapists in the Park Nicollet Behavioral Health clinic in Burnsville.
Thanks to a grant from Ken Melrose, Melrose Center was able to open its own clinic in the same building.
The clinic offers services from four therapists, a medical provider, a psychiatric nurse practitioner and a registered dietitian. The new suite also has room for group therapy and an experiential kitchen which helps patients learn and practice skills.
The 30-year-old Melrose Center provided care for about 3,700 patients in 2019. That is a 12 percent increase in patients seeking treatment from the previous year.
Only 1 in 10 people with an eating disorder seek treatment and eating disorders are believed to be significantly underdiagnosed. Early symptoms can be vague or misinterpreted. If an eating disorder is identified within five years from onset, a full and lasting recovery is more likely.
In addition to expanding care in Burnsville, Melrose also expanded services to its Woodbury location in 2019. Other Melrose locations are in Maple Grove, Saint Paul and St. Louis Park.
