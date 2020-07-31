State is allowing expanded distribution
One of Minnesota’s two licensed medical marijuana distributors plans to open a dispensary in Burnsville.
Minnesota Medical Solutions will open the dispensary in the Burnside Plaza Shopping Center south of County Road 42 on Burnhaven Drive, said Mark Johnson, vice president of corporate real estate for Vireo Health, the parent company of Minnesota Medical Solutions.
“We’re very interested in Burnsville,” Johnson told the city’s Planning Commission Monday. “This is a really attractive location for us in terms of access for our patients.”
Minnesota Medical Solutions applied for a change in city code to allow medical marijuana distribution as a permitted use in commercial and mixed-use zoning districts. Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval to the City Council.
Commissioner Robert Timmerman said he’s heard from a few people who are pleased they won’t have to travel as far to get their medical marijuana prescriptions.
The state changed its medical cannabis regulations last year to allow a doubling of distribution facilities from eight to 16, according to a city staff report. Each congressional district is allowed two, one from each of the state’s two licensed distributors.
The other distributor, LeafLine Labs, has a dispensary in Eagan. Minnesota Medical Solutions has dispensaries in Bloomington, Minneapolis, Moorhead and Rochester.
“Patients on the medical cannabis registry can visit a distribution facility by appointment and meet with a pharmacist on site to discuss their specific medication needs,” the report said. “Prescriptions are not written at the facility, nor is the medical cannabis administered on site. State statute indicates that distribution facilities cannot be located within 1,000 feet of an existing public or private K-12 school.”
City code amendments will prohibit growing, harvesting and processing marijuana at dispensaries and distributing any product other than medical marijuana.
