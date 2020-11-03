Mayor Kautz leads in bid for ninth term

With most of the votes counted, longtime Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz is leading challenger Chris Klavetter.
With 14 of the 17 precincts reporting, Kautz leads Klavetter 57.7 percent to 41.5 percent. She has garnered 6,742 votes to Klavetter's 4,846.
First elected in 1994, Kautz is seeking her ninth term.
City Council members Dan Gustafson and Cara Schulz are running unopposed. Gustafson had 7,065 votes. Schulz had 6,742.
The mayor and council terms are for four years.
