Council members Gustafson, Schulz unopposed in Burnsville
In eight campaigns for Burnsville mayor, Elizabeth Kautz was without an opponent once, in 2016.
It’s back to normal this year, with one candidate — St. Paul firefighter Chris Klavetter — challenging the mayor in her bid for a ninth consecutive term.
Klavetter is the only challenger in November’s city elections. City Council members Dan Gustafson and Cara Schulz are unopposed. Two people — M. Chime’re Taylor and Sheldon Beilke — filed for council but withdrew on June 4.
Mayor and council terms are for four years.
A Klavetter victory would add to a Libertarian Party flavor on Burnsville’s five-member council. Klavetter is a self-proclaimed Libertarian, Schulz is a candidate recruiter for the national party who votes against city tax increases, and Council Member Vince Workman says he supports much of the party’s philosophy.
Libertarians believe “as long as you’re not hurting anyone else, you should be as free as you want to be,” said Klavetter, 40, a council-appointed member of Burnsville’s Economic Development Commission, an advisory body.
Kautz has “been a great mayor, for the most part,” Klavetter said.
“But I think I have just a fresher look at things,” said Klavetter, of 500 Interlachen Road. “She’s been in the middle of the storm for so long, it might be time for somebody who’s been looking just slightly from the outside, saying ‘I’m ready to jump in — tag me in.’ ”
Kautz said her “passion,” “love” and “mission” are “always about the good of Burnsville.”
“And right now, as we continue to move forward, we have some huge issues that we have to address and move forward on,” said Kautz, of 12501 Nicollet Ave. No. 406. “And you need experience. And you need people who have been trusted and have accomplished and delivered a great deal. The city is in a strong financial position. We rode the recession and held our Triple A bond rating.”
As a citizen Klavetter pushed this year for changes, championed by Schulz, in city code inspections. The council ended the practice of surveying all single-family neighborhoods for violations every three years and relaxed rules requiring trash and recycling bins to be screened from view.
Kautz backed the changes, which had supporters and detractors among the public.
“I supported it and said to our residents who were at City Hall that we will watch it,” said Kautz, 73, who was first elected in 1994. “We can always make changes. We made changes (years ago) when there were so many (property) complaints and people said that they didn’t want to be snitches. That’s how we got to the three-year sweep.”
Said Klavetter, “I was instrumental and helped change the city to the progressive direction it’s looking to move.”
After moving to Burnsville eight years ago, Klavetter said he noticed someone driving around his neighborhood looking at houses and taking notes.
“It was hard to get information,” said Klavetter, who discovered it was a city code inspector. “I got in touch with some of my City Council and asked them what was going on.”
Recently, he appealed publicly for the city to keep playgrounds open during the coronavirus pandemic but said his original difference with Kautz on the matter isn’t a big factor in his candidacy.
At an April 14 work session, a council majority of Schulz, Workman and Dan Kealey directed city staff to take down playground-closing signs they had begun posting that day in response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Recreation and Park Association. Kautz and Dan Gustafson opposed the reversal.
In ensuing weeks, many cities that had closed playgrounds, including Burnsville, reopened them.
“Today you might ask me what my position is on something,” said Kautz, stressing that the city has relied on sometimes-shifting federal and state guidelines in its response to the pandemic. “But next week with new information it might change because we have better information. But it’s always data-driven information and not emotionally or politically-ideologically charged.”
As an Economic Development Commission member, Klavetter has observed the Center Village redevelopment plan for Burnsville Center and the surrounding retail corridor north and south of County Road 42.
He said the plan to set the stage for private-sector redevelopment will be too expensive. Klavetter said he opposes the city’s quest for special state legislation to establish a tax-increment financing district for the area.
“To create a district that is funded and supported by taxpayers, no, I don’t support that,” Klavetter said.
Kautz said Klavetter misunderstands.
“Who’s paying for that? It’s the increased value of the property” once it develops, she said.
As for the estimated $40 million in Center Village road and infrastructure improvements, which would come from multiple sources, Kautz described them as critical for the area — like the Highway 13-County Road 5 interchange the city pursued for years.
Based on examples from other states, Klavetter said there’s potential for the Burnsville Center area to be transformed into a tech education campus that doesn’t require costly infrastructure improvements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.