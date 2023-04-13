Mayor: City focused on community engagement

Vehicle helps ‘bring City Hall to the community’
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz roamed the stage Monday while delivering Burnsville’s annual State of the City address. But the star of the show, she said, was a cardboard cutout behind her — a replica of EVA, the city’s “Engagement Vehicle of Awesomeness.”
It’s a multicolored van with a swing-out screen for presentations; portable speakers and a microphone; tables, chairs and a tent; built-in workspaces; internet connectivity; and games and crafts for the kids.
“EVA represents our commitment to engagement,” said Kautz, Burnsville’s mayor since 1995. “She represents our investment in new engagement methods to bring people together. And she and our city staff will be very busy in 2023. We can’t wait to meet, listen, and discuss important issues with all of you.”
EVA’s primary purpose is to “bring City Hall to the community,” Kautz said in her address at the city’s Ames Center.
“Through pop-up engagement experiences, we want to make it easier for our community to come together to ask questions, engage with the city and help solve problems — especially with those who haven’t traditionally felt comfortable in connecting with us.”
Community engagement has worked in Burnsville before, such as in the 1990s when an initiative called Partnership for Tomorrow laid groundwork for “the 54-acre site you are sitting in today — the Heart of the City,” Kautz said.
The area’s design framework was recently updated with citizen input, “and will continue to guide our continued development within the Heart of the City for the next 20 years,” the mayor said.
Engagement worked when the Crystal Lake Improvement Association helped the city clean up Earley and Crystal lakes and get them off the Minnesota impaired-waters list, she said.
And now, a task force is advising the City Council on a full update of the city code, which should be done in the next two years, Kautz said.
“In addition, we continue to hear from our residents about needed pedestrian safety improvements around town,” she said.
Last year the city added bike lanes and curb bumpouts in the Fairview Ridges area, improved timing for the pedestrian crossing signal over Interstate 35W to the Orange Line transit stop, and improved crossings and added curb bumpouts near Gideon Pond Elementary School, she said.
“After learning of concerns from our mobility-challenged residents during past elections,” Kautz added, “we introduced curbside voting.”
Large community events now feature sensory-friendly spaces “to provide inclusivity and opportunities to our youth with hypersensitivities,” she said.
“And we celebrated year two of our fight against local food insecurity with our market garden and food forest — where we grew nearly 6,000 pounds of fresh, high-quality produce to distribute back into our community as part of our Grow Burnsville program,” the mayor said.
City government in motion
Kautz called the Police Department’s Behavioral Health Unit an “example for the entire state, responding to more than 240 crisis calls and conducting more than 760 after-care visits in 2022.” Starting this year, firefighter-paramedics will be integrated into behavioral health responses, “to ensure that those struggling will also have the medical attention they may need during a time of crisis.”
An organizational study of city operations done last year resulted in consideration of adding 56 new full-time positions across 10 departments in the next five years, Kautz said. More than 60% of the positions are slated to police, fire and public works, she said.
The city has also boosted incentives to attract and retain employees. Its “best-in-class” benefits now include 12 weeks of paid parental leave, four weeks of bereavement leave, four weeks of caregiver leave and calculating vacation leave for new employees by factoring in their previous work experiences, Kautz said.
“By developing a culture that cares for its employees, we can better recruit and retain our most important asset — our people,” she said.
Burnsville University, an employee training and development program the city launched in 2021, offers a range of classes on leadership development, professional growth, health and safety, organizational learning and inclusion and belonging, Kautz said. Last year it received the City of Excellence for Workplace Culture award from the League of Minnesota Cities.
Business in Burnsville
The city attracted $73.5 million in new development value in 2022, Kautz said. The city’s economic development team, led by Community Development Director Jeff Thomson, visited with 120 local businesses last year.
“Our community and economic development team also continue to connect with property and businesses around the (County Road) 42 corridor,” Kautz said. “Not only to think about the future, but also to learn how we as a city can be more proactive in supporting current businesses in the area.”
The corridor is anchored by the ailing Burnsville Center, where a planned Asian-themed grocery and restaurant complex in the former Gordmans space has sparked some hopes.
“Approval of a TIF (tax-increment financing) district, roadway improvements, transportation enhancements, and new retail entities in the area all contribute to both planning for the future and supporting what we have today in the County Road 42 commercial corridor,” Kautz said.
