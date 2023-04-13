Mayor: City focused on community engagement

Mayor Elizabeth Kautz gave Burnsville’s annual State of the City address Monday, backed by a replica of “EVA,” the city’s community engagement van.

Vehicle helps ‘bring City Hall to the community’

Mayor Elizabeth Kautz roamed the stage Monday while delivering Burnsville’s annual State of the City address. But the star of the show, she said, was a cardboard cutout behind her — a replica of EVA, the city’s “Engagement Vehicle of Awesomeness.”

