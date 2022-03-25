Mall mainstay leaves Burnsville Center

‘A very difficult decision,’ says Games by James owner
Logan McKee, owner of the Games by James store that had been a fixture at Burnsville Center since the late 1980s, tried to be part of the solution for the ailing mall.
As tenants emptied out in recent years, “I would always try to squash rumors about the mall, speak positive about it,” he said.
On Feb. 27 McKee handed over the keys to the 4,200-square-foot space that housed his co-branded Games by James and Air Traffic game store.
After recent successful years at Burnsville Center the store’s year-over-year sales sputtered in January and February and were down compared with his six other locations, said McKee, who bought the chain in 2019 from his father, Glenn McKee, a former Burnsville City Council member.
“I’m from Burnsville so that was my mall growing up,” Logan McKee said. “It was a very difficult decision. When I tell people I closed, they, I guess, understand. They probably don’t think it was a hard decision. But I guess the reality is I feel like part of the problem now, closing a store there.”
Last year’s sales were “really good across the board,” and it was “really weird to me to close a store that just had a great year. But the reality is my lease was up, and everybody there that has perm leasing — multiple years — when their lease is up, they leave. That’s what they’ve been doing for the last five years. Nobody’s re-signing. Anybody who’s re-signing is just names that you don’t recognize.”
On a recent walk-through of the mall’s mostly unleased interior, McKee said he counted only 25 occupied spaces.
He said he was thinking about getting out even before the sales downturn early this year confirmed it was the right decision.
“The final straw, I guess it came on Dec. 22,” McKee said. “I was working in the store, I decided to walk out into the hallway, I walked into the center of the mall, and I did not see a mall that was three days before Christmas.”
Even the number of seasonal temporary stores and kiosks that had dotted the mall in recent holiday seasons was down, he said.
Longtime mall owner and manager CBL Properties filed for bankruptcy and sold its portion of the property at auction in fall 2020 for about $17 million, a fraction of the $64.2 million still owed on it. (Anchor stores Macy’s and JCPenney own their properties, and Seritage Growth Properties owns the long-vacant Sears property.)
New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group bought the CBL property at auction and said it would sell off exterior outlots to repay its investors and raise funds to improve the mall. In January, Kohan sold about 125,000 square feet of the mall — whose retail floor area totals 1.1 million square feet — to investment group Pacific Square Burnsville LLC.
It plans to transform the vacated Gordmans store into an Asian grocery, food hall, restaurants and retail, including a liquor or wine store, the St. Paul/Minneapolis Business Journal reported last month. The Asian grocery store is called Enson Market.
Tenants in the other acquired spaces — Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kirkland’s, Panera Bread and Noodles & Co. — are staying, the Journal reported.
Meanwhile, the city of Burnsville has developed the Burnsville Center Village Redevelopment Vision to lay the groundwork for revitalization of the entire County Road 42 retail corridor. Long-term plans call for millions in road and infrastructure improvements, and the city secured tax-increment financing authority from the state Legislature to fund public improvements and private development incentives in pursuit of a new, mixed-use landscape.
But some tenants remain in a tough spot, according to McKee. A lack of maintenance that emerged during CBL’s ownership hasn’t seemed to improve under Kohan, which pledged to plow some of its profits from land sales back into the mall, McKee said.
“I just don’t think they have the money to properly clean and keep the maintenance up and the security,” he said. “Those are the three things that tenants have spoken out about. And it’s not any lack of effort on the mall management’s part as far as the local office is concerned. They’re doing the best they can with what they have, and they have to take the punches.”
Games by James marked its 40th year in 2019. Glenn McKee became a franchisee in 1988, buying the original store in Edina’s Galleria, which opened in 1979. He eventually acquired the entire chain and in 2017 added the Burnsville-based Air Traffic group of stores, which sold wares such as kites, disc golf and juggling gear alongside games.
Glenn bought the Burnsville Center Games by James store in 2006, his son said. In 2020 Logan McKee swapped its 1,500-square-foot space for one almost three times larger to accommodate Air Traffic.
“It was a huge hit with the clientele,” he said. “They loved it. We did great in 2020. Burnsville was doing better than the other stores.”
The Prior Lake resident still has stores at Southdale Center in Edina, the Mall of America in Bloomington, Crossroads Center in St. Cloud, Rosedale Center in Roseville, Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka and Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
“I will go back to Burnsville if they do what they promised, if they reinvest that money into the center and bring tenants back,” he said. “I will pay more rent and I’ll stick through it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.