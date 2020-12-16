Burnsville plots strategy
A daunting web of politics and policy will confront the city of Burnsville as it continues to seek a tax law to spur redevelopment of the Burnsville Center area and pursue its preferred cleanup plan for the Freeway Landfill and Dump.
Both of the top city goals run through the Minnesota Legislature — where the city has yet to obtain the tax law after two years of trying, and the costly landfill cleanup faces hurdles including a projected state budget deficit.
During a work session Tuesday, the City Council discussed odds and strategy with its lobbying team and the city’s legislative delegation, including three newly elected lawmakers who will take office in January.
The city’s top three goals for the 2021 legislative session are Burnsville Center, the landfill and legislation allowing fire departments to consolidate into fire prevention districts.
“I do believe that all of the city’s priorities do have a path forward,” said lobbyist Cullen Sheehan of the Lockridge Grindal Nauen law firm. “But I think that it’s complicated with split government, but not impossible. I think that with this team, we can accomplish all of it.”
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says it won’t seek state funding for the landfill cleanup until 2022. The city wants a cleanup plan that will relocate trash from the Freeway Landfill and Dump to the nearby Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, leaving the Freeway property as prime real estate along Interstate 35W in northern Burnsville.
For 2021, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said, the top goal is securing tax-increment financing authority for the redevelopment area the city dubbed Center Village, whose six parcels along County Road 42 include Burnsville Center.
The debt on half of the distressed regional mall property recently sold at auction for a deeply discounted $17 million.
“The big lift this year and a win that we need is the TIF district,” the mayor said. The area doesn’t qualify as blighted and needs special legislation in order to use TIF proceeds from the future value of the improved property to fund infrastructure projects and development incentives, according to city officials.
Burnsville’s proposal hasn’t been received well in the Republican-controlled Senate’s tax committee, said District 51 Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan.
Burnsville Center isn’t in his district, which includes northernmost Burnsville, but Carlson said he remembers when the mall opened and backs the city’s plan to revitalize the area.
District 56A Rep.-elect Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville, said she requested a seat on the House tax committee and hopes to work on the issue.
“As a child I went to Burnsville Center every couple of weeks,” Hanson said. “It’s a really important place to me personally and to my family, and obviously to the community as well.”
The DFL-controlled House “is an advocate on a number of your biggest issues,” Sheehan told city officials. “I think that is our ace in the hole.”
For years the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the city have pursued a cleanup plan for the dormant Freeway properties, which state officials say will endanger drinking water once the nearby Kraemer Mining and Materials quarry ceases operations and dewatering, which will change the direction of groundwater flow toward the unlined landfill.
The MPCA’s original “dig and line” plan would unearth and relocate the garbage in a newly lined facility on the Freeway Landfill property west of I-35W, City Manager Melanie Lee said.
Now the agency is finalizing plans for dig and line as well as dig and haul, which it will put out for bids to show legislators in 2022. The MPCA isn’t limiting the dig and haul options to the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, as city officials want.
Taking the garbage to other landfills in Minnesota or other states would greatly increase the cost and could sink the dig and haul approach with legislators, city officials fear.
The garbage can’t be taken to a new landfill in Red Wing because it’s at capacity, or to the landfill in Inver Grove Heights because, like the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, it doesn’t have the needed permit to take the extra garbage, said Dakota County Commissioner Liz Workman, of Burnsville. She supports the city’s plan and has called on the MPCA to grant the Burnsville landfill a certificate of need to expand its capacity.
If the Burnsville landfill isn’t used, the garbage might have to go to Wisconsin or Iowa, Workman said.
“The cheapest route is to just move it from Freeway over to Waste Management (owner of the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill),” Workman said. “I think the MPCA is standing in the way of getting this done, and getting this done the correct way. I don’t trust the MPCA. I just don’t.”
Dig and line on the Freeway property would leave a grass-covered mound of buried trash “taller than Buck Hill,” Workman said.
Removing all the garbage would clear land for up to $735 million in redevelopment, according to the city. Dig and line would leave a fraction of that.
The city is seeking funding that isn’t limited to state-issued general obligation bonds, which would require the land to go undeveloped for 37.5 years. City officials hope to see tax-generating development begin in five to seven years.
But getting cash out of a Legislature facing a projected $1.3 billion deficit in 2022-23 could be tough.
“It’s going to be really stressful to deal with this,” Carlson said of the landfill. But state law says the “garbage belongs to us all,” so the Legislature will have to confront it.
A poor relationship between landowner representative Mike McGowan and the MPCA complicates the matter, Carlson said. McGowan “would like us to buy it from him,” but the MPCA doesn’t buy land for the purpose of cleaning it up, Carlson said.
Legislators “do not want to feather the landowner,” said Kautz, who has testified on the project at the Capitol.
“At the end of the day, it still comes down to McGowan,” she said. “He owns the land.”
An alternative to general obligation bonds that enjoin development could be state appropriation bonds that carry a slightly higher interest rate, according to lobbyist Ann Lenczewski of Lockridge Grindal Nauen.
With interest rates low, “It really shouldn’t be a show-stopper (with legislators) to mention appropriation bonds,” Carlson said.
Legislators “have to get this done” or “the water’s going to be polluted,” Lenczewski said.
“It really is the whole state that has brought that garbage there all that time, and Burnsville has had the overburden as the host community,” said the former state representative from Bloomington.
According to the MPCA, dig and line would cost $117 million and create a trash pyramid 795 feet high.
Dig and haul estimates range from $165 million to $538 million, based on variables such as hauling and tipping costs that depend on where the trash is taken.
Hanson and the other newly elected legislators — District 56 Sen.-elect Lindsey Port and District 56B Rep.-elect Kaela Berg — said they back the city’s preferred option.
