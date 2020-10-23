Mall, landfill among topics of state Senate forum

Sen. Hall faces DFLer Port
The fates of Burnsville’s troubled regional mall and dormant landfill mixed with statewide topics during a debate last month between state Senate candidates in District 56.
Republican Sen. Dan Hall is facing DFLer Lindsey Port on Nov. 3. Both are Burnsville residents. Stretching south of Highway 13 and west of Parkwood Drive, 56 covers the largest area of Burnsville between the city’s two Senate districts. It includes all of Savage and part of northwest Lakeville.
In the Sept. 14 virtual forum held by the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce, candidates were asked if they could help the city secure special legislation for tax-increment financing authority to hasten redevelopment of Burnsville Center and the surrounding County Road 42 retail area.
The city has sought the authority in legislative sessions the last three years.
“It really grieves me to see what’s happened to Burnsville Center, once a thriving hub of commerce, and now a sad state that it is today,” said Hall, 68, a 10-year incumbent seeking his fourth term.
Hall said he’s worked hard to secure the legislation but “found resistance on both sides of the aisle from the leadership in the tax committee.” The legislation might have passed this year without “COVID shutting things down,” Hall said.
“In the last week I’ve had a chance to talk to our (Republican) tax chair, and he said he’s still open-minded,” Hall said.
Port, 38, executive director of the nonprofit Blueprint Campaigns, said the legislation appears to have a strong chance in the DFL-controlled House but “failed in the Senate under the current leadership.”
“If a decade in the Senate didn’t give the senator time to build those relationships, maybe some new blood, with my already strong partnerships in both the House and the Senate, will be able to get it done,” said Port, who ran for the House District 56B seat in 2016, losing to Republican Roz Peterson.
Candidates were asked if they support the city’s preferred plan for cleaning up the old Freeway Landfill west of Interstate 35W and smaller Freeway Dump on the east side. The city backs a “dig and haul” plan to unearth garbage from the unlined sites and move it to the nearby Burnsville Sanitary Landfill. That would leave the entire Freeway Landfill property available for development.
“There is no other feasible option, and we’re running out of time to fix what will be a catastrophic environmental crisis that will affect the water quality in our communities and across the state,” Port said. “Yes, I support the dig and move plan, and we have partners right here in Burnsville in Kraemer Mining that are ready to get to work.”
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is exploring dig and haul and a dig-and-line option, which would relocate the garbage in a new lined facility on Freeway Landfill property and leave far less for development. Ultimately, the Legislature will decide, according to the MPCA.
Hall said “new science” indicates possible future hazards to local drinking water from the landfill.
“And I say possible, because there’s conjecture on that,” Hall said.
The MPCA says when the adjacent Kraemer Mining and Materials quarry ceases operations years from now, the groundwater will shift direction and become contaminated by Freeway Landfill garbage.
Landowner the McGowan family trust contests the claim and MPCA modeling data showing the water rising to the level of the garbage.
Hall said he favors the city’s preferred option to safeguard drinking water and boost local taxes through development. He said he understands the MPCA wants the dig-and-line option, which would leave a high mound of buried garbage on the landfill property.
“Lindsey, if you get in or if you don’t, I’d sure appreciate your help in changing the MPCA’s mind on that,” Hall said.
Candidates were asked about the threats to businesses from the pandemic and civil unrest and whether they’d seek to keep business open and help them financially.
Controlling the coronavirus’ spread is the most important remedy for businesses, Port said.
“That is why I support the mask mandate and science-driven guidance put forth by the governor and the Minnesota Department of Health,” she said.
She said she supports state-sponsored, low-interest loans to help businesses weather the pandemic, and continued, increased unemployment compensation.
Said Hall: “Being Americans and living under this flag of freedom, we’re all surprised, I think, by the government control that is being put on us, but mostly, put on our businesses. I believe we are out of this state of emergency and that our private-sector businesses should be able to make their own decisions and be able to open, whether they open or not. The government is controlling too much of our lives. That is not what America’s about.”
He said he supports low-interest state loans because the state imposed the hardship on businesses.
“I will say I voted four times to open Minnesota,” Hall said.
Candidates were asked where they stand on defunding police.
“Savage, Lakeville and Burnsville know better,” Hall said. “If there are any chances of defunding, I will always be in favor of increasing funding for our peacemakers.”
He said if “Minneapolis and St. Paul politicians can’t stop the lawlessness, the state may have to intervene.”
Said Port: “I have always prioritized community safety and I would like to take a moment to denounce the lies that are being spread about my stance on this issue by the GOP. There is no legislative call to defund the police, nor is that a proposal in our community. In fact, when residents of Minneapolis call for defunding the police, much of what they’re asking for is to be policed like we are here in the suburbs.”
Port said she resents the implication “that I and Democrats in general don’t support our officers or take the safety of our community seriously.” She called for measures, such as drug treatment and mental health resources, that she said police also support to make communities safer.
In his closing remarks, Hall pledged to not raise taxes to cover an estimated $5 billion budget shortfall next year.
“The question is going to be, who do you want to balance that budget — the Democrats, known for raising taxes and increased spending, or the Republicans, known for tightening their belt and cutting taxes?”
The former Burnsville police chaplain, church pastor, teacher and principal and nonprofit CEO promised “law and order” in a “violent world.”
“Safety is my first priority, and we cannot have public safety without law and order,” Hall said. “You can count on me to protect the public and to uphold law and order.”
Said Port: “The district has changed over the last decade, and we need leadership that is aware and connected to the people of our district, not just to their own special interest projects. In order to be a thriving community for businesses and families, we must be respectful of all people in our district, not just those who think like us. We must be open and welcoming to communities of color and LGBTQ people. We just take real action on climate change, because it’s affecting or community and businesses whether you want to admit it or not.”
