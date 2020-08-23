Male juvenile shot in head in Burnsville

A male juvenile was shot in the head at around 1 a.m. Saturday in Burnsville, according to the Police Department and media reports.

Police responded to the shooting on the 600 block of 145th Street East and found the boy in the street, the department said in a Twitter post. He was hospitalized.

Police were searching for three male suspects, all wearing black long sleeve shirts with light-colored jeans, KSTP news reported later on Saturday. The suspects may have left in a black sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 952-322-2323.

