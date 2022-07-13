Major city building needs exceed $70 million

Burnsville eyes City Hall, police, fire, public works improvements
Proposed improvements at key city buildings in Burnsville total an estimated $73.53 million — far more than officials had envisioned when they began eying the projects several years ago.
An addition to the City Hall and police station complex is estimated at $32.29 million. Building a new Fire Station 2 is estimated at $20.14 million. Adding onto and remodeling the maintenance facility on Frontier Court is estimated at $21.1 million.
The projections are for projects bid in 2023. Construction inflation would raise the prices in future years. Estimated 2029 costs are $42.44 million for City Hall and police, $25.98 million for the fire station and $27.73 million for the maintenance facility.
At a City Council work session Tuesday, City Manager Gregg Lindberg noted that he had set a “placeholder” value of $26 million for future building projects.
“We all can add,” he said. “And we saw that the total project cost of each of the three of these projects together is vastly off the mark from where we put a placeholder in our financial planning.”
Council members directed staff to move to predesign work for City Hall/police and the maintenance facility and search for sites for a new fire station. The current Parkwood Drive site of the 34-year-old station is too small, says an architectural consultant recommending a new station on a new site.
Staff will also work on a financing plan for the projects, Lindberg said.
They’re part of a program that began with a Police Department renovation completed in 2018 that included a 31-stall indoor garage. Council members Cara Schulz and Dan Gustafson on Tuesday pegged the price at $14 million. The city also opened a new Fire Station 1 this year that cost $18.6 million.
The City Hall/police and maintenance buildings are too small to “meet both today’s program needs and also to accommodate projected growth and evolutions in staff and services,” said a report from BVK Group, which led a team of consultants studying the buildings.
The buildings “represent a very different era” in city services, said Susan Morgan of BKV. The 43,781-square-foot City Hall, built in 1988, has a space deficiency of 7,027 square feet, which will grow to 9,272 in 15 years, she said.
“Every single department is growing in their own ways,” Morgan said. “Some are gaining more bodies; some are still gaining but in smaller ways. As we look that far out, everyone needs to grow and adapt.”
A BVK report says City Hall is unwelcoming, hard to navigate, lacks functionality for departments and employees and lacks facilities such as training rooms and small-group rooms for collaboration and digital meetings.
A two-story, 17,000-square-foot addition is recommended along with first- and second-floor renovations to the existing building, Morgan said.
The adjoining police station has a space deficiency of 12,158 square feet that will grow to 24,168 in 20 years, she said. The site needs more police vehicle parking, space for training and mental and physical wellness and space for patrol functions, Morgan said. It needs improvements for work flow and future evolutions in police work, she said.
A police addition of 1,818 square feet is recommended, along with a 7,050-square-foot garage addition, Morgan said. Renovations are recommended for the upper and lower floors.
The fact that police got a makeover just four years ago drew some council comments.
“We just did police in 2018,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said. “This becomes a political question with the community, coming back to us saying what the ‘H’ are you guys doing?”
Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Garrett Beck, who has overseen city building projects and was involved in the police renovation, said at the time it addressed some “very glaring needs” but not all department needs.
“Staffing studies have changed the needs for the Police Department,” Beck said. ”We’ve also had significant changes in how we do policing since 2016.”
Chief Tanya Schwartz stressed the need for training and wellness space. Expansion of the lower-level gun range is also envisioned.
After the police experience, the city must be more thorough with future projects “so we don’t have to come back and do it again,” Gustafson said.
“Mistakes have happened, but let’s not be the council that continues to make those mistakes,” he said.
Kautz contends police officials were “muzzled without our understanding” when the 2018 project was planned.
The building, minus the garage, was expanded from 23,306 square feet to 32,714. Adding the garage, the total square footage is 46,806.
The maintenance facility, built in 1995, is “from an earlier era of public works delivery,” Morgan said. The 93,275-square-foot site has a space deficiency of 67,057 today, which will grow to 80,108 in 30 years, she said.
BVK recommends adding 71,897 square feet, nearly 54,000 of that for vehicle storage, she said.
The building has “really good bones” but is “worn out,” said Public Works Director Ryan Peterson. About $3 million in repairs is needed soon to preserve the building’s integrity, Morgan said.
Fire Station 2, at 13,500 square feet, should be 22,650, according to CNH Architects, which evaluated the building and designed the new Fire Station 1.
Fire Station 2 has six back-in bays, not the drive-thru bays fire officials want. The lack of drive-thru bays “becomes a huge safety factor,” said Brooke Jacobson of CNH.
The building’s deficiencies include a lack of carcinogen separation from firefighter-paramedics, the lack of a decontamination area for them, the lack of mental health support spaces, the lack of vehicle exhaust extraction and the lack of sound separation in dorm units, according to CNH.
It doesn’t meet Ntional Fire Protection Association design standards, the firm said. The entrance is hidden on the side of the building, and public and firefighter parking and traffic flow are mingled, causing safety concerns.
Tearing down and replacing the current station on the same site wouldn’t allow for backup bays and solve other space problems.
The cost of new land range from nothing to $1.5 million, depend on the acquisition method, which could include a land swap, the firm said. Kautz has suggested finding city parkland because Burnsville has little empty land left.
