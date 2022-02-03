Longtime volunteer dies at 90

Len Nachman ‘was Burnsville,’ mayor says
Leonard Robert Nachman, a community volunteer in Burnsville for decades, died Jan. 15 at age 90.
His ubiquitous civic presence touched the arts, parks, local history and his Jewish faith. He was involved in local commemorations for the U.S. Bicentennial in the mid-1970s and could be seen taking his appointed seat at Burnsville Parks and Natural Resources Commission meetings in the late 2010s.
“Len Nachman was Burnsville,” said Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, who remembers the Bicentennial events. “He loved this community. And he gave of his time and his talent to the community. And he always had a lot of ideas.”
Nachman grew up in Plainfield, New Jersey, and attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he met his wife of 67 years, Mimi. Before coming to Minnesota in 1968 to work for the Department of Education, Nachman worked for the Ohio Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare and the Peace Corps.
In Minnesota he worked on curriculum development and school bus safety before retiring in the mid-’90s and continuing work for schools as a consultant.
He and Mimi built a house in Burnsville’s Ville du Parc neighborhood. Both were persistent volunteers.
“We are Jewish, and moving to the suburbs in the 1960s, there weren’t many Jews around,” said daughter Amanda, one of the couple’s five children. “My parents ended up starting the Minnesota Valley Jewish Community. That existed for many years. When they saw the need for something, they found ways to do it.”
The Minnesota Valley Jewish Community Association didn’t have a rabbi or professional organizer, Mimi recalled.
“We organized and did things ourselves,” said Mimi, who will be moving from the family home. “We had services. We celebrated the holidays together.”
Bicentennial Garden Park at Nicollet Avenue and 130th Street is a standing testament to the persuasive effort of a small group of volunteers, Mimi Nachman chief among them. The compact, decorative park with a fountain in a stone foundation, benches, three flagpoles and landscaping, emerged from a citizen project to add a local imprint to the nation’s 200th birthday in 1976.
A core group of volunteers pushed for a park dedicated to relaxation and reflection instead of sports, which they said most Burnsville parks were designed for.
Bicentennial Garden started with a rose garden that was discontinued after three years because of the intensive maintenance requirements.
“My job in the fall was to come out and bury the damn things,” Len Nachman joked in a Sun Thisweek story in 2015, when the aging city park got a $165,000 fix-up.
Actually, Len was a skilled gardener who loved flowers and the natural sciences, and his wife, who served on the Parks and Natural Resources Commission for years before her husband was appointed.
The first of two local history books, “Burnsville ’76: A Community History,” also came from the Bicentennial campaign. Mimi was a key mover on the project, with help from Len.
“Burnsville’s history became very important to both of them,” Amanda said. “Both of my parents value community and civic service. And they both are lovers of history.”
The Community Theatre of Burnsville also formed around that time, with the Nachmans front and center. Len is a past president of the now-defunct group.
“That was all part of the celebration of ’76,” Mimi said. “We were on the board of that and we both acted in ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’ At the time we had no theater (available) in Burnsville, and we used to do it in Lakeville at a church.”
It’s no surprise that in later years Len championed construction of the Burnsville Performing Arts Center, now the Ames Center, which opened in 2009.
“The performing arts center, he was there, every meeting, making sure that we got it done,” Mayor Kautz said.
Len was key in forming a Burnsville Historical Society, Kautz said. He’s a past president of the Dakota County Historical Society, served on a public art advisory in Burnsville and was involved in Stagehands, a community theater offshoot, Amanda said. He ran unsuccessfully for the District 191 School Board in the 1970s.
“He was never afraid to be himself,” Amanda said. “He was definitely a leader, but he was a listener at the same time. He loved to collaborate with people.”
Len and Mimi frequently served as election judges. Len’s volunteerism was among his most treasured accomplishments, his daughter said.
“He just continued to do things with the community,” Kautz said. “He was always someone who would call me and say, ‘You know, we need to take a look at this.’ I said, ‘Great, Len, do you want to lead it?’ ”
He is survived by his wife; children, Gary (Sheila), Dale (Patty), Amy (Alan), Amanda (Scott) and Alison (Oliver); and grandchildren, Shaina, Marty, Ben, Phil, Hannah, Lev, Adeev, Ezra, Sam, Maceo and Felix and sister, Faith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.