Longtime Burnsville mayor faces election challenge
Incumbent Elizabeth Kautz and Chris Klavetter are running for a four-year term as Burnsville mayor on Nov. 3.
First elected in 1994, Kautz has been reelected seven times.
Early voting has begun. Voting and election information are available at burnsvillemn.gov/629/Elections and sos.state.mn.us.
Following are responses to Sun Thisweek’s election questionnaire.
Elizabeth Kautz
Age: 73
Occupation: Elected official, mayor of Burnsville
Education: B.A. from St Catherine University in St. Paul; M.A. from The Alfred Adler Institute Of Chicago
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Burnsville City Council, 1992 to 1994; Burnsville mayor, 1995 to present; chair of the Council of Regents at St. Mary’s University for about 10 years to present; past president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors 2009 to 2011, presently serving on the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee; serve on the board of the Municipal Legislative Commission, 1995 to present; served on the board of the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority; served on the board of Greater MSP; served on the board of Presbyterian Homes Inc.; presently serving on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board; presently serving on the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Committee evaluating the Metropolitan Council’s Governance and Service; and so much more
1) Why should voters elect you as mayor?
Experience and leadership matter. I have a proven record of engaging our community to define its future by setting a vision, pillars for success, and strategic direction.
Attracting businesses to Burnsville, created jobs and moved our bond rating from AA to AAA, which is essential for saving taxpayers money on municipal projects.
Under my leadership, we redeveloped the Heart of the City, which now provides over $1 million annually in property taxes to fund the city.
Through the recession of 2008, we worked to ensure Burnsville had a low 4 percent unemployment rate while many other Cities saw more than 10 percent. With the current pandemic and economic crisis, you need someone with the experience and leadership to lead our city. I have the energy, knowledge base, network, and dedication to guide us through these crises and get us to a new pathway to success.
2) Assess the city’s financial condition in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. What cost-cutting measures would you support, if any? What increases in revenue, such as taxes and fees, would you support, if any?
Burnsville is in a strong financial position because of the Infrastructure Trust Fund we put in place in 1997, five-year budgets, and a capital improvement plan that looks out five, 10 and 15 years. We have a fund balance that allows the city to weather emergencies like the pandemic. However, this pandemic crisis is not like a storm or flood. We are still building back from the recession, so we have put measures into place.
To save the city money, we did not hire seasonal workers this year and leveraged city staff across departments, to deliver service during this crisis and meet the community’s expectations.
Our CARES Act funds helped us to offset eligible COVID-19 expenses, and we are using $1.2 million of our reserve toward a one-time expense reduction. I support adopting a 4.0 percent budget increase. We need to ensure our city is safe and continue to thrive.
3) Assess the city’s response to the pandemic.
I believe we responded excellently to the pandemic. We put in place policies that guide our decisions and defined sources that guide us. We are guided by state, federal and CDC guidelines. We learned to evaluate information we received to make decisions and pivot. We are always learning. We learned from the storm of 1998, and put in place reserve contingency for emergencies. We learned from the recession. Therefore, with lessons learned we put in place strategies to address our behavior and actions during this crisis. We communicated with our community and were transparent. Experience and leadership matter.
4) Has the city achieved a proper balance between city services, spending and taxes? What, if any, services do you think should be improved, added or curtailed?
I believe the city of Burnsville has been prudent and established a proper balance between service and spending. Being a city in a state of redevelopment for continuous improvement and a city that balances our housing stock to welcome different income levels, we always need to evaluate our services levels. For example, as senior housing has been added, this means that we will have more emergency medical service calls.
5) Has the city taken adequate steps to sustain its vitality as it ages? Do you have any ideas for making sure properties are well-maintained and for promoting development and redevelopment?
I continue to look to the future and keeping our city vibrant and attractive to businesses and for people to choose to call Burnsville home. Since 2015, we have explored the revitalization of the Burnsville Center. Two years ago, we developed a vision for the Burnsville Center and County Road 42 corridor, and now these plans have been adopted, along with the economic development strategic plan. All regulatory tools and financial tools are adopted, and we are currently working with property owners and developers to bring the plan to reality. We also continue to execute our long-term plans for the Minnesota River Quadrant. Experience and leadership matter.
Chris Klavetter
Age: 39
Occupation: St. Paul firefighter/EMT
Education: Technical trades degree
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Burnsville Economic Development Commission member
1) Why should voters elect you as mayor?
I am impassioned to help us all move forward and grow in these rapidly changing times. It is time to listen, to hear what the people want and grant them the liberties and freedoms they need to adapt and to prosper. We need flexibility and innovation to get ahead and stay ahead. Our community needs to be heard and I am ready to listen and to use all ideas to help us rise up together.
2) Assess the city’s financial condition in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. What cost-cutting measures would you support, if any? What increases in revenue, such as taxes and fees, would you support, if any?
The City of Burnsville remained frugal during the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately did not see a gross increase in expenses. The costs we did incur were more than covered by the CARES grant money from the state. I would support cutting the costs of permits and special variances; we should all be able to afford these luxuries. The only increase I would support currently is any new high-rise buildings being tasked with covering costs for life safety equipment, training, and manpower needed to properly protect their new developments — for example, a ladder truck for the Fire Department.
3) Assess the city’s response to the pandemic.
The city of Burnsville increased the public safety overtime budget, which I support. We needed full staffing of our EMTs and first responders, plus training for this new challenge and that will only be possible with more man hours.
4) Has the city achieved a proper balance between city services, spending and taxes? What, if any, services do you think should be improved, added or curtailed?
Our fire and EMS services are grossly understaffed. This issue needs to be addressed immediately. As we currently sit, we have only two 24-hour ambulance services in this city of over 60,000 people. We are one car accident away from requiring mutual aid from neighboring cities. Mutual aid is considerably slower, and during a stroke or a cardiac arrest every second is precious. We must address staffing as our biggest need.
5) Has the city taken adequate steps to sustain its vitality as it ages? Do you have any ideas for making sure properties are well-maintained and for promoting development and redevelopment?
To promote Burnsville’s development, we must show any interested party that the city is willing to consider all proposals so long as the plan does no harm to the people of Burnsville or our environment. We are desperately in need of an audit of our ordinances to ensure we do not have superfluous regulations that may drive entrepreneurs and investors to other cities in our area. We need to look toward attracting industry and educators that bring with them high-paying careers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.