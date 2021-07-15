City mostly tops benchmarks on residential survey
Burnsville residents are pretty pleased to be here, and location and parks are key to their satisfaction, according to a community survey taken this spring.
Citizens love the parks and outdoor recreation opportunities and are happy with their convenient location close to big cities, main highways and regional amenities, according to a report from Cobalt Community Research, a nonprofit that conducted the survey for the city.
In numerous rankings measuring quality of life from police and fire services to taxes and shopping, Burnsville fared well against cities nationally and in the Midwest, including those of similar size.
“You did really well compared with benchmarks,” William SaintAmour, Cobalt’s executive director, told the City Council at a work session Tuesday. “You were at or above most national and regional benchmarks for a residential survey.”
The quality of public schools and the city’s drinking water got lower marks.
A companion survey of Burnsville businesses showed rankings a bit “softer” than the resident scores, “but not a lot,” SaintAmour said.
Along with city services, city government and quality-of-life measures, respondents were asked about a vision and priorities statement the council adopted in 2020. The city’s assertion of a “vibrant city, boldly leading, welcoming to all” includes goals for safety, public engagement, environmental stewardship, multimodal transportation, residential and business activities and public services.
“Not only does it resonate with the residential cohort, but also business,” SaintAmour said. “Keep it up. This is something that’s really driving the needle.”
Respondents to the survey, done mostly by mail, ranked responses on a scale of zero to 10 and were given a few open-ended questions where they could identify priorities.
Residential scores for city management were “well above the benchmarks,” SaintAmour said. So was the score on local taxes.
“Taxes: Nobody likes taxes ever with any of the folks we work with, but you’re doing pretty well,” said SaintAmour, whose organization works with local governments, schools and nonprofits.
Police and fire services bested the national and regional benchmarks.
“Your Police Department is doing a really good job,” SaintAmour said. “They’re above the benchmarks, everything from response time to engagement to equitable and respectful treatment.”
Respondents gave their lowest rankings to “overall public schools,” which lagged each benchmark and produced the residential survey’s lowest numerical score compared with other aspects of community life.
Improving the image of Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191, which covers the largest portion of the city, is a plank of the city’s economic development plan.
Drinking water quality drew the lowest scores in rankings of city utility services.
The water hasn’t been the same since the city began blending treated surface water drawn from a limestone quarry with its water pumped from wells, Council Member Dan Kealey said. But the water has come a long way, he added.
“The water quality, it’s always about the taste,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said. “I like our water.”
Business survey
Burnsville’s location was also favored by business survey respondents.
“They like the location, the accessibility, the affordability, the experience with (city) staff, all of those things,” SaintAmour said.
Respondents deemed the city’s regulatory environment “overall, pretty good,” he said.
Asked about improvements that can be made for business, “The No. 1 thing that came up is roads,” SaintAmour said.
Responses also showed businesses want more opportunities to collaborate and cross-promote with the city, he said.
Methodology
The residential survey garnered 365 valid responses, with a 5.1% margin of error.
The business survey garnered 207 valid responses, with a 6.1% margin of error.
The city does residential and business surveys every for years.
