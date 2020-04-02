Liquor stores adapt to the times

Are open as essential services
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a wild ride for liquor stores.
First came Gov. Tim Walz’s original executive order, since extended, closing bars and restaurants from March 17-27.
Store sales rose, say two longtime Burnsville liquor retailers. On Friday, March 20, the mere hint that Walz might issue a stay-at-home order in a scheduled 2 p.m. announcement packed retailers everywhere, including Lakeville Liquors Galaxie, where customers lined up outside to shop.
Walz didn’t issue the order until March 25, effective March 27, and liquor stores were declared one of the essential services that could keep operating.
“We’re still busy, but there hasn’t been the panic buying,” David Hautman, manager of Red Lion Liquors on Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville’s Heart of the City, said March 27. “We’re not going to close. We’re an essential business, so we’re going to be open.”
Hautman had a packed parking lot and aisles full of customers on March 20 at Red Lion, which opened in the 1960s.
“It’s a strange time,” Hautman said. “I’ve been doing this for 42 years, and I’ve never, ever seen any kind of craziness like that at all.”
Store employees are fully stocked with sanitizers and wipes. Hautman encourages them to use them in front of customers.
“You’re constantly cleaning door handles, counters, keypads for the credit card terminals,” Hautman said. “Everybody’s doing that so diligently just to keep things germ-free.”
Crosstown Liquor on Burnsville Parkway west of County Road 5 set up concrete barriers and is providing drive-thru and delivery service only, with delivery in Burnsville and Savage. Drive-thru liquor isn’t legal in Minnesota, but proprietor Jesse Kopp said his family checked with state officials before launching the service.
“We talked to the state about it and they said during this time that that would be fine,” said Kopp, who runs the store, which dates back to the 1960s, with his wife, Jamie, and her father, owner Scott Hilla.
An employee at a stand with a card reader takes orders and payment on one side of the building and phones in the order. On the other side, another employee sets the order on a stand and takes a step back as the customer collects it.
“We’re working through the bumps,” Jesse Kopp said. “But we’re still seeing the same amount of business and we’re still getting them through as quick as before. And I think we’re getting good reviews about it from people. They like it. They don’t have to come in and deal with other people’s germs.”
The March 20 crush caused Lakeville’s municipal liquor operation to temporarily close its three stores, it said on its website.
On March 24, Lakeville Liquors reopened its Galaxie and Kenrick locations with self-serve checkout. Employees are behind a plexiglass barrier to assist customers with the process, according to the website. No more than 15 people are allowed in the store at one time, and only debit or credit cards are accepted.
Lakeville’s Heritage location will remain closed for a planned remodeling project through April 5.
Apple Valley has closed all three of its municipal liquor stores “for restructuring during these challenging times,” the city said in a March 24 website post.
Some may not consider liquor store services essential services, but to a segment of customers who might otherwise be hospitalized for withdrawal, they are, Kopp said.
“Most people who don’t suffer from (dependency) aren’t going to look at it like it’s essential, but there are people who do,” he said.
Red Lion customers have been well-mannered during the pandemic, even the busy times, Hautman said.
“You know what I hear and say all the time? ‘Thank you, be safe,’ ” he said. “I get that from them, too. Everybody’s really conscious about everybody else now. That’s a great thing.”
