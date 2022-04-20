Owners defend Burnsville regulations
Revisiting a familiar topic, the Burnsville City Council reaffirmed Tuesday that liquor stores in most of the city must be at least 0.75 miles apart and occupy freestanding buildings, not mall spaces. The exception is the Burnsville Center retail area along County Road 42.
In a pair of votes the council kept the longstanding restrictions in the liquor ordinance. But the consensus behind them may be slipping.
Council Member Cara Schulz said she opposed the restrictions, and Council Member Dan Kealey said the council should rethink them.
Burnsville liquor store owners have long defended restrictions that are thought to date back to the ’60s or ’70s. Three pleaded their case again at Tuesday’s council meeting, along with the head of Minnesota’s retail liquor lobby.
Schulz said she appreciates the familiar neighborhood liquor stores that have stood for years, but they don’t merit ordinance restrictions that serve to limit competition.
The liquor ordinance debate was rekindled by a citizen task force appointed by the council to review the city codebook ordinance by ordinance. In January the 11-member group voted 7-3 to keep the spacing requirement and 6-4 to keep the building requirement.
But when it came time on March 30 to make a recommendation on the entire liquor ordinance, three members were absent and the group could muster only a 4-4 tie vote.
That automatically placed it on the council’s regular meeting agenda. An affirmative vote would have placed it on the consent agenda for items considered routine.
The council has had “so many discussions on this over the years,” and without the tie vote “we wouldn’t be having this discussion about this now,” Council Member Dan Gustafson said.
Not so, Schulz replied — she would have pulled the item off the consent agenda for discussion.
The council adopted the restrictions decades ago to ensure liquor store owners are significantly invested in their businesses and police are able to patrol them, said David Hautman, who has managed Red Lion Liquors on Nicollet Avenue in the Heart of the City for more than 40 years.
“This product (alcohol) needs and gets regulation,” Hautman said. “Oversaturation isn’t good for our industry, nor this community.”
Cities that ease regulations for entry into the market often wind up with “failing stores” that “will bring blight to communities,” he said.
Scott Hilla, owner of Crosstown Liquor on West Burnsville Parkway near County Road 5, said his father started the store, along with building many homes in Burnsville. Hilla, 64, a lifelong Burnsville resident, said stores like his donate to local organizations and get to know their customers well enough that they might drive them home or heed a relative’s plea to not sell them any more liquor when they’ve had too much.
“Do you think you’re going to get any of that from Total Wine or any of the big businesses you’re promoting?” Hilla asked, invoking the retail liquor giant whose entry into Minnesota was fiercely opposed by existing retailers, including in Burnsville.
“I am neither more or less supportive of your business than I am of any other business, which would include Total Wine or any other business,” Schulz said. Total Wine has a County Road 42 location in Burnsville.
Decades ago the city chose “to be very different and overly regulate liquor,” Kealey said. Among 16 comparable suburbs, none without municipal liquor operations require a freestanding building, according to a city staff report. Only two, Blaine and Coon Rapids, have separation requirements. Minneapolis and St. Paul regulate the number of liquor store licenses by population, said Tony Chesak, executive director of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association.
Kealey said it would be disruptive to abruptly pull Burnsville’s restrictions. But they deserve further study, possibly alongside regulations the city will have to formulate when and if the state Legislature legalizes recreational marijuana, he said.
“I think we’ve got to approach it differently,” Kealey said.
Gustafson defended the restrictions. In the few parts of town where an additional off-sale license would be allowed without violating the separation requirement, “nobody’s getting them,” he said. “I don’t see where there’s anybody being hurt, because nobody’s asking for it.”
Council Member Vince Workman said both sides have good arguments. “I can honestly see both sides of this coin,” he said.
The council voted 4-1 to adopt the liquor ordinance with amendments recommended by the code task force. Schulz cast the dissenting vote.
A subsequent vote to authorize summary publication of the amended ordinance required a four-fifths vote under state law. It was unanimous.
The amendments include addition of new license categories: brewer off-sale, micro distillery off-sale and consumption and display.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.