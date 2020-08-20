The Burnsville Lions Club recently donated $5,000 to the Park Nicollet Foundation for the Struthers Parkinson’s Center.
The donation was especially gratifying for club member Steve Knudsen, who has been dealing with Parkinson’s disease for 13 years, facilitates a support group for Parkinson’s patients in the Burnsville area and serves on the Struthers Parkinson Center’s Community Advisory Board.
About four years ago Knudsen started asking the club to consider donations supporting people with Parkinson’s.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the closure of sports bars, the Lions Club is facing a major shortfall in proceeds from charitable gambling,” Knudsen said. “I made my annual request to the club for $2,500 in support of the Struthers Parkinson’s Center, but was not optimistic.”
The club granted the request and doubled it.
Struthers provides holistic, research-based care and education through every step of the physical and emotional journey of people with Parkinson’s and their families. The pandemic has led Struthers to cancel two of its annual fundraising events, resulting in a loss of $150,000 in contributed income.
“Struthers surrounds me with expert care and people who are going through similar experiences,” Knudsen said. “The center also helps me get lower-cost medications. They’re always ready to help if you need it.”
