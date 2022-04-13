Lindberg named Burnsville city manager

Gregg Lindberg, Burnsville’s interim city manager since Jan. 12, can shed the “interim” tag.
City Council members quickly agreed to offer him the city’s top job at a work session Monday. Reached by videoconference, Lindberg accepted.
In a short time he’s won praise from council members for improving employee-management relations and giving city departments a greater voice. The council tapped him as interim manager when former City Manager Melanie Lee resigned a day after the council decided in closed session to not renew her annual contract.
Lindberg, 40, has done “more to change this organization in positive ways than I think can be humanly done in 90 days,” Council Member Dan Kealey said Monday.
“It just feels like morale in this building is so much higher than it’s been in a long time,” Council Member Dan Gustafson said.
Lee hired Lindberg as deputy city manager in July 2019. After naming him interim manager, the council agreed to review his status after three months.
Lindberg’s 2022 salary will be $194,973, one step below Burnsville’s top pay grade for a city manager. Kealey urged him to quickly hire a deputy manager so he doesn’t have to keep doing both jobs.
A St. Louis Park native, Lindberg began his local government career working park and rec jobs there as a teenager and college student. He was elected to the St. Louis Park City Council and served one term, from 2014 to 2018.
Before coming to Burnsville he worked for 13 years in human resources for the Three Rivers Park District in Hennepin County, the last eight as manager.
His “at-will” contract with the city will continue “as long as mutually agreeable to the employee and employer,” it said.
