A 7.53 percent increase in city taxes would cover Burnsville’s projected spending increases and revenue losses in 2021, according to a preliminary look at next year’s budget and levy.
Combined spending increases and revenue losses total an estimated $2.85 million, most of which — $2.37 million — is in the general fund.
The tax hike would raise city taxes on a median-valued Burnsville home, estimated at $277,300 next year, by $71.
But City Council Member Dan Kealey signaled at a work session Tuesday there may be council pressure on city staff to pare the 7.53 percent increase, which is higher than in recent years and higher than projected in future years.
“That’s not the whole story,” he said of the figure.
A city staff report shows a baseline levy increase of 5 percent, with 2.53 percent added to cover current budget pressures — including COVID-19-related costs and revenue losses.
The city has nearly $2 million unspent from its 2019 budget, Kealey said. And an extra $2 million the city annually sets aside in its fund balance for emergencies has gone unspent since a severe windstorm damaged property in 1998, he said.
The 7.53 percent hike is “just preliminary,” Finance Director Jennifer Rhode said. “We don’t, obviously, expect this to be the final tax levy.”
The $2.37 million general fund increase includes $1.34 million for continued phase-in of a new employee compensation plan. Health insurance is expected to rise by $163,060 and workers comp and related benefits by $170,300.
The 7.53 percent increase includes 1.21 percent to recover an estimated $458,057 in general fund revenue losses caused by COVID-19.
This year’s general fund budget is $42 million.
Much remains unknown about next year’s budget picture, especially in a pandemic. The 2020 Legislature adjourned its regular session without voting on pandemic-related workers comp help for cities and distribution of pandemic-related federal funding to local governments, a city staff report said.
A special session will begin June 12.
The council will approve a maximum levy increase on Sept. 22 and the final budget and levy on Dec. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.