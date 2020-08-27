7.53 percent would fund current level of services
A 7.53 percent city levy increase that staffers say would fund operations at their current level next year landed with a thud at Tuesday’s Burnsville City Council work session.
Three of five council members — Dan Kealey, Cara Schulz and Vince Workman — opposed the figure.
Council Member Dan Gustafson said “most of us would have passed out” at such a proposal in past years. But given the possibly lingering effects of COVID-19 on city finances, 7.53 percent is a “starting point” as the city finalizes its 2021 levy and budget, he said.
“It’s not what the tax is going to be,” Gustafson said. “But it’s a place to start. We have to have a placeholder.”
The council will approve on Sept. 22 a maximum levy increase to be shown on property tax statements. The council can reduce but not increase the figure before final budget and levy approval Dec. 8.
The 7.53 percent increase, unveiled in June, “throws a big scare and a warning flag into a lot of taxpayers’ minds,” Kealey said.
“I don’t know that anybody up here would say OK to seven and a half percent,” he said. “I certainly won’t.”
The council approved a 6 percent levy increase for 2020. It also quadrupled utility franchise fees paid by ratepayers, from $1 a month each for gas and electric to $4. Projections suggest lower levy increases of 5, 4.5 and 4 percent over the four years after 2021.
A 7.53 percent increase would raise city taxes on a median-valued Burnsville home (assessed at $277,300 in 2021) by $82, or $6.83 a month, according to a staff report.
The increase would raise $2.85 million, for a total levy of $40.63 million.
A 4.47 percent increase is needed to maintain current city services, and 2.39 percent is needed to recover projected revenue losses, including COVID-19-related losses, according to staff.
The projected $903,680 in losses includes $201,000 in uncollectable or contested property taxes this year and a drop in charges for services — including emergency medical services — of $252,260. Officials say EMS runs have fallen during the pandemic.
Projected losses also include $127,500 in investment income because of low interest rates and $58,600 in licenses and permits.
Workman suggested that the 2.39 percent increase covering the losses could be erased by dipping into the city’s fund balance. Under staff-proposed tweaks in the fund balance policy, about $1.2 million will be available next year for one-time operating or capital uses.
“I’m not comfortable with a seven,” Workman said. “I want to continue this conversation and work to get down to a more reasonable number with some of those things I just asked about.”
Schulz, who opposes property tax increases and votes annually against the budget and levy, said 7.53 percent is “exceptionally high.”
“Last year when we had a discussion of a levy increase plus increasing our franchise fee by, I believe, four times, the idea of that was, of course, so that we wouldn’t have to have higher levy increases,” she said. “And my concern was, no, we’re going to have higher levy increases anyway, and yep — here we are.
“I also understand that we’re in a little bit of a challenging circumstance, but all of our residents, for the most part, are in challenging circumstances, and they can’t just say, ‘I want X more money.’ They can’t just do that.”
The levy increase “recognizes the challenging times we find ourselves in as we respond to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic,” a staff report said. “The city has recognized consistent demand on services, from public safety to community and economic development to our parks and open spaces.”
The proposed 2021 budget includes no changes in staff levels and “continued investment in the programs and plans adopted by the City Council,” the report said. “This continues the community investment throughout the city, including foundational work to support the redevelopment of the Center Village Area (Burnsville Center) plan, implementation of a residential revolving loan program, and overhaul of the city’s code, and investment into inclusion and belonging initiatives.”
Council eyes tiered liquor license fees
Council members agreed Tuesday to consider changes in the way the city charges for on-sale liquor licenses.
The council is considering a tiered system for bars and restaurants with full liquor licenses based either on capacity or alcohol sales volume. The city now charges all licenseholders an $8,100 fee.
The first step will be asking Burnsville’s 27 licenseholders their opinions. City staff will contact them.
“Maybe there’s an idea out there from our restaurants and bars that might be better than we’re talking about right now,” Council Member Vince Workman said.
He said he prefers a volume-based tier structure separating what are primarily drinking establishments from restaurants where alcohol sales are secondary.
Council Member Dan Gustafson said he prefers an occupancy-based structure with higher fees for bigger establishments.
Cities with tiered license fees include Apple Valley, Eagan, Lakeville, Inver Grove Heights, Maplewood, Shakopee and Edina, according to a city staff report. Five charge fees based on sales volume. Shakopee bases its fees on square footage, and Edina bases its on rewards for not having license violations.
Greater inclusiveness is goal of exercise
Council members agreed Tuesday to embark on an exercise aimed at fostering greater inclusiveness in Burnsville.
It will follow an “equity proposal” prepared by the YMCA Equity and Inclusion Center, a city staff report said. Representatives from the city, the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce, School District 191 and Experience Burnsville discussed the concept in July.
“The purpose of the meeting was to create customized experiences that evoke awareness and increase cultural knowledge and adaptability in partnership with the Burnsville community,” the report said.
The exercise will include sessions for community leaders organizations, individuals and families.
The cost is $2,000, the report said.
The council recently adopted an updated vision statement: “Burnsville is a Vibrant City, Boldly Leading, Welcoming to All.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.