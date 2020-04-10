Even before COVID-19, Burnsville’s parks staff was planning to relax mowing in numerous parks this spring, leaving more area to natural growth.
The pandemic sealed the decision.
Burnsville and many other cities have suspended plans to hire their usual crews of seasonal workers who do much of the mowing, said Garrett Beck, director of parks, recreation and facilities.
For Burnsville, the loss of workers this spring and summer coincides with changes already planned.
Last year parks and recreation staffers reviewed the 76-park system with the goal of reducing maintenance, boosting natural landscapes and updating park features.
The changes that will begin this season include reduced mowing, removing little-used picnic tables in six parks, removing horseshoe pits in three and striping basketball courts in three.
Bigger changes are planned for 2021 and beyond, with removal of some parks’ volleyball and basketball courts and ballfields. Two ice rinks are slated for removal. Red rock will be removed from some infields, but backstops will remain. A few park amenities will be enhanced. Some playgrounds will be relocated. Changes are planned in 42 parks.
Trends such as a decline in ball-and-bat sports participation are behind some of them. Some will come as amenities such as basketball and volleyball courts reach the end of their life cycles and require major renovations, Beck said.
The parks system, built mostly in the middle and late 1980s, is due for some updates, he said. The city rewrote its parks and recreation master plan in 2017.
“We’re about 30 years down the road, and there’s been changes here and there, but for the most part, the vast majority of the system is the same as it was 30 years ago,” Beck said.
More natural growth and habitat is “a trend of things people like to see in their parks system,” he said.
Removing underused ballfields will remove the expense of dragging them, he said, adding that the city welcomes feedback from athletic associations that use ballfields. Some backstops at fields that are removed will be left up for family and casual play, Beck said.
Parks maintenance workers can often tell by footprints or the amount of trash left in a nearby receptacle whether a park amenity is being used, Beck said.
“It might be a random picnic table that is off in the middle of nowhere and has been unused, and if it is getting used we see leftovers of things that are less desirable in our park system anyway,” he said.
Some playgrounds are too remote for easy access or family comfort, Beck said.
“From a parent’s perspective, they may not feel comfortable being in the back corner of a park,” he said.
The city has posted its new Parks Frameworks Plan at burnsvillemn.gov/2208/Parks-Frameworks-Plan, where the public is invited to comment.
“We think a lot of these decisions based on our observations make a lot of sense for the community and for the use of the parks,” Beck said. “But we’re not perfect.”
Parks are open
The city is following national and state guidelines for social distancing in parks during the pandemic, Beck said. Some signs have been posted encouraging distancing and proper hygiene, but too many signs can dilute the message, he said.
“The weather isn’t even as nice as it’s going to be, and we’re already seeing people out in our parks system like never before, and that’s what we’re hearing from our colleagues in other parts of the country that have nicer weather,” Beck said.
“Our most important message right now is for social and mental well-being of people during these times, the parks and trails in our community seem to be major assets,” he said. “We need everyone to be practicing the good hygiene and social distance recommendations to allow us to keep these amenities open.”
Summer leagues are another matter.
“As of now, all team sports that encourage gatherings are on hold,” Beck said.
