Burnsville-area legislators pledged Dec. 13 to fight for funding for a local landfill cleanup and for replacement of the hazardous intersection at Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue.
Securing tens of millions to remove the waste from the Freeway Landfill and Freeway Dump and to lower Highway 13 beneath Nicollet Avenue are top priorities for the city when the Legislature convenes in January.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says it’s crucial to remove waste from the Freeway Landfill west of Interstate 35W and Freeway Dump on the east side, neither of which has a lining underneath. When limestone mining and dewatering at the Kraemer Mining and Materials quarry next to the landfill cease years from now, groundwater will rise into the buried waste, threatening drinking water wells in Burnsville and Savage, according to the MPCA.
Contaminated water would flow toward the Minnesota River and the lake that will form in the Kraemer quarry when it eventually fills with water, the MPCA says.
The agency is considering a “dig and line” option that would unearth the waste and replace it in new lined facilities on the same property and a “dig and haul” option that would relocate it in another landfill.
City officials strongly support dig and haul, with the waste trucked a short distance over private property to the nearby Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, which got recent approval to expand. Officials say the short haul will keep the cost down, making the option more attractive to legislators.
And, removing all the waste from the Freeway properties would clear prime land for redevelopment that could reach $735 million in value, according to the city.
The issue is “coming to a head now,” including securing the cooperation of Freeway landowner the McGowan family trust, according to Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan, who will represent District 52, which includes northeast Burnsville.
If cooperation isn’t forthcoming, “we might be able to do a taking” of the property under a recent change in state law, Carlson told the Burnsville City Council at a Dec. 13 work session with legislators.
Dig and line would cost an estimated $117 million, according to the MPCA. Dig and haul would cost an estimated $165 million to $538 million — a wide range because of the undetermined destination and disposal costs, the agency says.
The Legislature will choose between dig and line and dig and haul. The MPCA has said it would prepare bid specifications for both approaches.
“I have been pushing on this issue very hard in the House because this will be one of the largest investments in state history, and our community deserves it,” said Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville, who will represent District 55A in the new Legislature. Her northwest Burnsville district includes the landfill and mining properties.
The landfill is “arguably one of my highest priorities in the Legislature this year — one, because it’s so expensive, but two, because there are such catastrophic outcomes if we don’t do anything,” Hanson said. “This is the environmental crisis of at least the decade if not the century right here in Minnesota.”
Hanson said she’s sought support from the entire Dakota County legislative delegation and any cities with landfills “to say, look — you might need us sometime, and right now my community needs you,” she said.
Hanson said she’s also courted water and environmental groups, “really raising the alarm so that everybody around the state who cares about water, north to south, east to west, knows that we have a problem here in Burnsville. Hopefully I have rang the bell loud enough that everyone knows we are coming for this money, and I will not be quiet if we don’t get it.”
Protecting drinking water is the highest priority, but it’s also important to prevent dig and line, said Council Member Vince Workman. A dig and line plan on the MPCA website shows garbage mounds nearly 800 feet high on both sides of the freeway, Workman said.
“And that would be devastating for Burnsville, to have that garbage stacked on both sides of the entryway to Burnsville,” he said.
Funding the landfill project with general obligation bonds in the state bonding bill would impose legal limits on private redevelopment of the Freeway properties, according to Carlson.
The goal is to use cash and perhaps another borrowing mechanism that doesn’t carry limits, he said.
“We don’t want to use typical GO bonds and wind up not being able to develop that property,” Carlson said. “You want to make sure we can develop that property, and that’s the return on investment that we’re seeking. ... I’m fully behind you.”
Intersection
The Highway 13-Nicollet Avenue intersection, scheduled for a $42.8 million overhaul in 2026 and 2027, has been the site of three pedestrian crashes — two fatal – since June.
The latest fatality was Burnsville resident Jacob John Witt, 39, who was walking north across 13 on Dec. 5 and was struck by a westbound pickup driven by Tyus Dean Smith, 18, of Prior Lake, according to the State Patrol.
Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, who will represent Senate District 55 in the new Legislature, expressed condolences to the family.
“This is very personal to us,” said Mayor Elizabeth Kautz. “These are our people. And when it happens to one of our family members, it impacts all of us.”
Kautz said concerns about the intersection date back to the death in the late ’80s or early ’90s of a 16-year-old girl in her parish, St. John the Baptist, who was struck crossing 13 after a football game.
“We have worked so hard, for such a long time, to get a safe crossing on 13,” Kautz said. “I think this is time to hear the stories.”
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning a multimodal crossing on Nicollet with Highway 13 running underneath.
The intersection is “failing” as daily traffic volume grows, said a project fact sheet. Vehicle trips on Highway 13 are expected to rise from 38,000 today to 44,000 by 2040.
The 104 crashes at the intersection from 2016 to 2020 were 2.6 times the state average, the fact sheet said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.