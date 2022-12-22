Burnsville-area legislators pledged Dec. 13 to fight for funding for a local landfill cleanup and for replacement of the hazardous intersection at Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue.

Securing tens of millions to remove the waste from the Freeway Landfill and Freeway Dump and to lower Highway 13 beneath Nicollet Avenue are top priorities for the city when the Legislature convenes in January.

