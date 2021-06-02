Legal marijuana a mission for Hanson

Activist-turned-legislator confident its time will come
State Rep. Jess Hanson says grassroots advocacy for marijuana legalization was her entrée into politics.
In her first term, the Burnsville DFLer’s work paid off when the Minnesota House passed an historic bill May 13 that would legalize marijuana use for adults and expunge minor marijuana convictions.
Though the Republican-controlled Senate didn’t take up the bill during the 2021 legislative session, Hanson takes satisfaction in helping to bring it this far and is confident legalization will come to Minnesota.
“I’ve been passionate about it for a long time,” said Hanson, 34, who represents District 56A, which includes part of northwest Burnsville and all of Savage. “I have complex PTSD, and I’ve lived with that most of my life. I’ve been on medication and off medication, and cannabis has really been the best for me.”
She said she was raised in poverty in the Ardmor Village mobile home park in Lakeville. Her father worked and her mother mostly stayed home, said Hanson, who recalls seeing her mother’s credit card denied as she stood at a register with a cartful of groceries.
“We know poverty changes the development of the brain,” said Hanson, a self-described “fifth-generation teen mom.”
She said she was molested while on a babysitting job in middle school, began abusing drugs at 13, dropped out of Farmington High School at 16, suffered other instances of abuse and became pregnant with her first of two children at 17.
That’s when things started to turn around. Hanson said she got a Section 8 housing voucher and a good job, and by her mid-20s was in therapy for “a lot of stuff I had to unpack and understand better.”
She left the “pills and powders” behind at 17. Not marijuana.
“I’ve been a cannabis user for about 20 years now,” Hanson said.
Hanson had finished an undergraduate degree in social work when she started volunteering for the nonprofit Minnesota Campaign for Full Legalization in 2016. By 2017 she was the unpaid executive director.
The group claimed Libertarians, nonparty voters, felons who had lost the right to vote and even Republicans, but not many Democrats, Hanson said.
Some wanted a constitutional amendment legalizing pot, some sought further decriminalization, others were interested in expanding access to medical marijuana.
“What I found is they were just all coming from different perspectives,” she said.
Hanson said she worked to solidify the group and ally it with several other Minnesota organizations seeking legalization.
“One of my kind of niche areas is political strategies and messaging and bringing people around common ideas and things we could agree on,” she said.
In 2017 the Minnesota Campaign for Full Legalization made about eight stops around the state, holding meetings to hear people talk about marijuana use – which, Hanson says, is disclosed by about 600,000 Minnesotans.
“As I was on my trips as the executive director, I met all these powerful people,” she said. “Little by little they disclosed who uses and who doesn’t. It was judges, police officers, sheriff’s deputies – it was like these people who were exempt from being in trouble for it.”
Powerful people “use cannabis for the same reasons working people do, yet they have very different outcomes and very different consequences,” said Hanson, who works as a senior network representative for Anthem Inc.
She said she was determined to court the political leaders who could bring her activism to action. She attended local and statewide DFL Party functions.
“I went everywhere Ryan went,” Hanson joked, referring to House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler.
“I kind of got the reputation for being the ‘weed girl’ after a while,” she said. “That’s what I just talked about all the time.”
At first it was hard to get meetings with Winkler, who told legalization activists they needed to build a strong coalition before the House DFL caucus would get on board, Hanson said.
She said she stressed to him that legislative seats may be at stake with the new major-party status of two legalization parties that could siphon DFL votes or be employed by Republican operatives to make election mischief.
“I think in the beginning that might have been a motivating factor (for the DFL), but that’s politics,” Hanson said. “I think since then a lot of people have gotten really passionate about it.”
By 2019, Winkler was leading his own tour of caucus members, the Be Heard on Cannabis tour. They visited 15 communities and “heard Minnesotans of all walks of life describe how our current approach to cannabis isn’t working,” Winkler said in a February 2020 web post.
Hanson decided to run for the 56A House seat in 2020 after DFL Rep. Hunter Cantrell announced he wouldn’t seek re-election. She defeated former Republican state Rep. Pam Myhra of Burnsville.
As co-author of the legalization bill, Hanson was one of the featured speakers at a Feb. 1 news conference unveiling it.
“We heard stories from Minnesotans from all sides of the aisle who feel that cannabis is a healing plant that they want safe, legal access to, without the risk and fear of criminalization,” she said at the time. “We heard them tell us loud and clear that the current system is causing more harm than good.”
DFLers stressed the social justice aspect of legalization. Black people are six to eight times more likely to be arrested or punished for marijuana use than white people, even though both populations use at the same rate, according to Hansen.
“Justice issues have always been a very big deal to me, and this was one that was affecting a large amount of people, with vast racial disparities inside of it,” said Hanson, whose committee assignments include the Behavioral Health Policy Division and Human Services Finance and Policy.
Hanson was dismayed by Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka’s statement that legalization would go “up in smoke” in his chamber, language she found disrespectful to marijuana users.
“They’re choosing to stay kind of on the reefer madness path and just stonewall it completely,” she said. “Elections have consequences, and I think this is going to be one.”
