Lead school nurse rose to COVID’s occasion

Bien honored in District 191
When Bernie Bien became the lead licensed nurse in School District 191 four years ago, she thought her next career move would be retirement.
Instead it was COVID-19. For two years she’s been the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district’s COVID health and safety expert, its chief conduit of knowledge on the ever-changing pandemic and mitigation steps required or recommended for schools.
She recalls a hastily called meeting at the district office on Sunday, March 15, 2020, to address possible contact between a COVID-positive person and Burnsville High School students on a band trip in Greece.
That was a false alarm, but an alarming two years lay ahead. For her calm, thorough leadership, Bien was chosen to receive the district’s 2022 Spirit of Excellence Award. She’s one of 11 winners of the district’s annual Community of Excellence Awards.
“I’ve got to tell you, when I stepped up to be the lead, I never thought I would be helping to lead us through a pandemic,” said Bien, who came to the district in 1992 as the nurse at Hidden Valley Elementary. “Truly, when I stepped up, I really assumed my next position would be retirement. I guess doors open for reasons. The door for lead opened up for me for a reason.”
Superintendent Theresa Battle has called Bien “my rock” and “my shero” for her guidance during the pandemic.
Bien “has always been looked up to as a leader in our community, even more so since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote district nurse Jen Scoville, one of Bien’s nominators for the award.
“She is an amazing asset to this district and I hope to be as amazing of a nurse as she is someday,” wrote another, Riley Dillon.
Nurse Pamela Walcher listed all Bien has done the last two years, from working with outside health authorities to provide accurate, timely information to guiding school nurses in providing consistent messaging to families on isolation, quarantining and testing.
“She has been the voice for nurses but more importantly for the district during this pandemic,” Walcher wrote.
Bien’s Sundays continued to be interesting as she typically set aside time to tally positive cases in the district.
This school year, as of last Friday, the district has been informed of 1,427 student cases and 337 staff cases, Bien said. Cases have shrunk rapidly as the omicron surge tailed off, and transmission in Dakota and Scott counties is deemed low under federal guidelines.
“When I talk with different districts at our Scott County and Dakota County meetings, our numbers are considered low” among school districts, Bien said. “That was the feedback before omicron. MDH (the Minnesota Department of Health) reviewed our data and also said we did a good job here keeping the disease out with our mitigation.”
District families and staffers deserve credit for following mask mandates that were lifted only this month, Bien said.
“It was challenging onboarding masks,” she said. “But giving the why, giving the science — and granted, people have different opinions — but the majority saw that as a positive mitigation strategy and practiced it well.”
Under Battle, the district had a core administrative team to guide response to COVID-19 as well as an advisory team that included parent and employee representatives, Bien said.
“Health and education worked so closely together through this whole pandemic,” she said.
“Now we have many different scenarios in our file cabinet,” she said. “It makes these situations you’re not expecting to happen, you can move a little faster through those.”
Licensed school nurses are certified in public health nursing, so they’re trained to deal with communicable disease and infection control, said Bien, who is currently assigned to Early Childhood Family Education and the BEST program at Diamondhead Education Center. The district health staff numbers about 18, including aides, she said.
“Bell to bell, there’s always a health service team member in the health office” of each school, Bien said. “A lot of times these calls would come after hours: ‘What do I do? I’m positive.’ The team did help to reach out to those families at that time. Their job was no longer bell to bell; it encompassed much more time.”
Cases were “extremely high” in January, she noted, and many contacts had to be initiated with families whose children had been in contact with infected people.
“We would see one building having multiple positive cases a day,” Bien said. “When you’re at the high school, it’s double that during the omicron. But thank goodness that fell fast, and we did pull in some additional support to help with those calls — we call them our COVID callers — to help the health offices that would have multiple positive cases in a day.”
The district maintained a “gold standard” for contact tracing, Bien said.
“When the cases were really high, we kept finding ways to be more efficient,” she said. “Our charting was more efficient.”
The combined effects of vaccination and natural immunity from contracting COVID provide a level of immunity — but viruses mutate and find ways to infect, Bien said.
“We’re going to see pockets, for sure,” she said. “But the thing is, we’re at a different playing field now. Our surveillance is not stopping. Public health nurses, school nurses, always are looking at communicable disease in a building.”
Nurses are generally a “quiet group” who “do our job well,” Bien said.
“But when the need comes, we’re a powerful force. I think that’s what the pandemic showed. We stepped up to the plate and were powerful.”
Award winners
The other Community of Excellence winners are:
Collaboration and Partnership: the districtwide Food and Nutrition Services Department.
Community Engagement:
Brionna Bernier, teacher, William Byrne Elementary.
Excellence in Educational Support: Julio Neptuno-Temozan, special education educational assistant, Nicollet Middle School, and Elliot Lund, technology specialist, districtwide.
Teaching Excellence: Ann Staum, Burnsville High School; Matt Berg, Sky Oaks Elementary; and Vicki Speiler, early childhood teacher, Diamondhead.
Innovation: Paul Connell, teacher, One91 Virtual Academy.
Leadership in Action: Lyndsay Griffin, early childhood coordinator, Diamondhead, and Ken Essay, principal, Harriet Bishop Elementary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.