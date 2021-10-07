Port: Rights ‘more under attack than ever’
Reproductive freedom is “more under attack then ever,” adding urgency to the formation of a new pro-choice caucus in the Minnesota Legislature, Sen. Lindsey Port said Sept. 24.
The DFL lawmaker from Burnsville joined colleagues in a Capitol press conference unveiling the Reproductive Freedom Caucus of 55 DFL House and Senate members.
State Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-Burnsville, also joined. She and Port were elected in 2020, along with state Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville.
“The work of supporting Minnesotans’ decisions to choose if and when to start a family, to receive accurate medical information in both educational settings and during the health care process, and to access affordable reproductive care free from harassment and fear, has been ongoing work in our communities across the state of Minnesota for decades,” said Port, who represents Senate District 56. “It’s time that the Legislature makes it a priority at the Capitol to support the work that’s already being done in our communities.”
The new Texas abortion law that bans the procedure after six weeks and the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming consideration of a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks “really highlight the urgency of this work,” Port said in response to a reporter’s question about the timing of the caucus’ formation.
If in the Mississippi case the court reverses the Roe v. Wade precedent guaranteeing abortion rights until fetal viability, many states would ban abortion completely, choice advocates fear.
“I will say that, that certainly has expedited our decisions and really put the urgency on this matter,” Port said. “It’s why Minnesotans are talking about this now more than they have for decades.”
In a newsletter to constituents, Berg vowed to “fight for unrestricted reproductive care for all Minnesotans.”
“Anti-choice legislators are already working on legislation that will cause significant harm and devastate the lives and the rights of millions of Minnesotans,” wrote Berg, of House District 56B. “We cannot let repressive legislation which has taken over other states gain any ground here.”
Minnesota’s DFL Party is blasting a bill sponsored by Rep. Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, that would, like the Texas law, ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detectable.
The DFL “accused me of trying to bring a Texas-style abortion ban to Minnesota,” Miller said in a Sept. 20 news release. “Yes, that is my goal. I am in favor of banning abortion outright, but the heartbeat bills are a great place to start.”
He called abortion “the most important issue of our age. Decades from now, future generations will look back and judge us by whether we supported abortion or opposed it.”
The bill faces long odds with a DFL-controlled House and a DFL governor, Tim Walz.
Port said reproductive freedom advocates in the House and the Republican-controlled Senate need to unite, despite the political realities of each chamber.
“Knowing that we are not going to be able to pass the same things in the House and the Senate doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be working toward the same goals,” she said.
Reproductive freedom “affects all of our communities, and it is widely supported across all demographics,” Port said. “It is also more under attack than ever, by extremist policies that don’t reflect the realities faced by Minnesotans, nor the broad beliefs of Minnesota.”
Also speaking at the press conference was Apple Valley resident Erin Maye Quade, a former state representative and campaign manger for UnRestrict Minnesota, which says it works to protect, expand and destigmatize access to abortion care.
“2021 has been the worst legislative year on record for abortion rights and reproductive freedom in history,” Maye Quade said.
She said the new caucus represents an “historic shift in tone and in movement” around reproductive rights.
“This is a historic moment, and we could not be more excited to work alongside them,” she said.
