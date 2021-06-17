Plan for return to school in the fall required
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Congress passed in March will bring $16.14 million to School District 191.
It’s the third round of federal COVID-19 relief funding for schools, which have until Sept. 30, 2024, to spend it.
Congress stipulated that 20% of American Rescue Plan funding to schools be used to address “learning loss” from the pandemic, Superintendent Theresa Battle told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board June 10.
Those funds must be used outside of the normal school day or year, according to a district report. Expenditures in 191 will include virtual summer school programming, three weeks of preschool summer programming, field trip opportunities for families and groups and college visits for students outside the school day, the report said.
The act requires districts to write a plan for spending all their American Rescue funds, Battle said. The plan isn’t due until after the start of next school year, she said.
The act also requires a plan for returning to school this fall — “and it is an in-person learning plan” — that must be available for public comment by June 20, Battle said.
The board was expected to receive the plan at its June 17 meeting. The comment period will be 30 days.
Broadly, the district plans to use American Rescue Plan money to support students’ academic growth; address their physical, mental and emotional health needs; and build connections between schools, students and families, Battle said.
Examples of uses may include extra instructional staffing in the early grades, “really robust” after-school programs and expanding programs such as Kindergarten JumpStart, Battle said. That program helps prepare children for the transition to full-day kindergarten.
“It also will mean professional development for staff so they can best meet student needs, as well as assuring that we have technology and health-related resources in place, and much more,” Battle said.
A previous round of federal COVID-19 relief, made available from July 2020 through the end of September 2023, totals $7.19 million for the district. The district is using $3.9 million of that to help offset a budget deficit next year and protect class sizes and programs already in place. The $10.86 million budget-balancing plan includes tapping $5.96 million in general fund reserves.
The board was expected to approve the 2021-22 budget June 17.
A total of $3.29 million from the previous round is to be used for “additional staffing and materials needed for programming needs to counteract the effects of interrupted learning time,” according to the report.
The district also received $2.73 million for use in 2020 on operating costs, technology and other pandemic-related uses.
Smaller allocations sometimes reaching into the hundreds of thousands have been earmarked for pandemic-related costs and for uses such as expanding summer learning, summer preschool, expanding mental health services, building educational partnerships with local businesses and organizations, and enhancing Adult Basic Education.
John Gessner can be reached at john.gessner@ecm-inc.com or 952-846-2031.
