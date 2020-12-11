County looking toward vaccine clinics
Lakeville, Burnsville and Eagan — Dakota County’s three largest cities — have the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, county Public Health Epidemiologist Melanie Countryman told the Burnsville City Council on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated daily on weekdays, showed 4,113 cases in Lakeville, 4,073 in Burnsville and 3,650 in Eagan. Apple Valley followed with 3,138.
But as coronavirus infections surged in November, “it hit every one of our communities — there wasn’t anywhere particularly that had more cases than others,” Countryman said in a presentation during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Wednesday’s dashboard showed Burnsville second in the county in case rate per 10,000 residents with 650. West St. Paul had the highest rate, 688.3. Lakeville had 639.3, and Eagan had 534.
As of Wednesday there have been 218 COVID-19 deaths in Dakota County — the majority among the elderly, as seen statewide, Public Health Director Bonnie Brueshoff said.
COVID-19 hospital admissions are rising in the county and statewide, Countryman said.
“Right now our hospitals have very tight capacity,” she said. “It’s been between 1 and 2 percent of ICU beds available over the last few weeks. That’s slowly getting better, but there’s still very few beds available.”
The county has three testing sites, two in Burnsville. The Dakota Child and Family Clinic on Cliff Road provides nasal-swab tests, and a saliva testing site opened last month in the closed Pier 1 store on County Road 42 West.
The city is well-served with testing, Council Member Dan Kealey said, “helping put some clarity in people’s lives.”
“It’s everyone,” he said of the scene at the Pier 1 site. “Families of four and five. Mom, dad and three kids all walking in together to get tested.”
County Public Health will work with partners to establish clinics for the emerging vaccines, Brueshoff said.
“This is something we’re really looking forward to,” she said. By early summer “we should be getting to a lot of the general population and be on the way to having things look different this fall.”
