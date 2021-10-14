Burnsville Center TIF, fire districts have been achieved
Cleaning up the Freeway Landfill and making the property available for development remains the city of Burnsville’s top priority at the state Legislature. But two of the other top three priorities of recent years have moved off the list.
Legislation was approved this year authorizing the city to create a tax-increment financing district to boost redevelopment efforts in the Burnsville Center area.
Lawmakers also gave fire departments authority to create fire prevention districts among two or more departments, which Burnsville says may be needed to handle rising call loads and eliminate service duplication.
City Council members agreed at a work session Tuesday to move local control for cities and city control of emergency medical service districts into the top three.
Local control over land use, utility and transportation planning and other city functions has been threatened in recent years by some lawmakers, according to a city staff report.
“For a variety of stated reasons or justifications, there continues to be ongoing efforts to limit cities’ ability to manage local needs,” it said. “From levy limits to limits on land use controls, these proposals do not recognize the unique characteristics of each community and look to impose ‘one size fits all’ solutions.”
The EMS item would allow local control of primary service areas. It would allow cities to determine who is licensed to provide emergency medical services and to regulate service levels, according to Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann.
Freeway Landfill cleanup is a top priority for the city and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which says a change in groundwater flow after mining ceases at an adjacent limestone quarry will bring buried garbage into contact with groundwater and threaten drinking water safety.
The city backs a plan to move the garbage from the dormant, unlined landfill adjacent to Interstate 35W to the nearby Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, opening the Freeway property to lucrative development opportunities. That could create $735 million in new property value, according to the city.
The MPCA hasn’t endorsed or ruled out that option and is also considering a plan to relocate the garbage in a new lined facility on the Freeway property, leaving far less land for development.
