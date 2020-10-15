Cleaning up the Freeway Landfill and Dump, securing legislation allowing cities to collaborate on fire service and creating a tax-increment financing district to help fund redevelopment of the Burnsville Center area are the city of Burnsville’s top three goals at the state Capitol next year.
The City Council endorsed the goals at a work session Tuesday. They were also the city’s top goals this year.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the city say trash must be relocated from the old landfill west of Interstate 35W (and the smaller dump property across the freeway) to protect drinking water and the Minnesota River when a neighboring limestone quarry ceases operations someday and the groundwater flow shifts.
Ideally, the project would leave the landfill site available for redevelopment, City Manager Melanie Lee said. The city’s preferred plan — a “dig and haul” option that would relocate trash to the nearby Burnsville Sanitary Landfill — would leave land for development with an estimated value of $735 million, according to the city.
The city is seeking special legislation allowing two or more departments to consolidate and create “fire protection districts” for fire and emergency medical services.
Consolidation would eliminate duplication between departments and help them address a 7 percent rise in service demand, the city says.
The TIF district is needed for the mall and County Road 42 retail area — dubbed Center Village — because it doesn’t meet the state’s definition of “blighted” but is still “functionally obsolete,” Lee said.
Redevelopment could create $935 million in new value and generate $28 million in new property taxes, the city estimates.
The city’s legislative agenda also includes pursuit of state funding supports for cities that have landfills and aggregate mining.
The council is scheduled to meet with Burnsville’s legislative delegation at its Dec. 15 work session.
