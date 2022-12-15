Trails, inclusive parks, Kelleher renovation, futsal in the mix of possible uses
The Burnsville City Council’s approval in August of plans to expand the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill has dropped a $1.9 million park dedication fee in the city’s lap.
Uses for the money paid by landfill owner Waste Management could include more miles of trail, renovation of the park serving Burnsville’s mobile home communities, an inclusive playground in each quadrant of the city, expansion of Crystal Beach Park and Alimagnet Dog Park, and — for the first time in Burnsville — futsal courts.
The city secured the fee in lieu of a golf course that for years was part of the end-use plan for the landfill between Highway 13 and the Minnesota River. For reasons including the expanded landfill’s steep grade at capacity, the golf course was dropped. The city requested the $1.9 million based on a park dedication fee formula. The money is to be used for park system expansion, not maintenance.
City staffers unveiled possible uses at a council work session Tuesday. Council Member Dan Kealey added the idea of facilities for futsal, a faster-moving cousin of soccer played on smaller surfaces.
Providing futsal courts could better serve a city with 38.6% people of color in the 2020 Census, a 12.5% increase since 2010, Kealey suggested. Burnsville’s traditional soccer clubs are shrinking as futsal facilities emerge across the country, he said.
The city’s park system uses “an old model and an old plan and just funding the same old thing, but we are not the same old city,” Kealey said.
A Burnsville futsal complex could be a statewide tournament draw, he said.
Council members directed staff to find a way to gauge citizen opinion, particularly on futsal and handicap-accessible playgrounds. The city’s last broad look at its park system was in 2017 when it updated its park master plan.
Staff’s suggestions for the Waste Management money include more trails, which ranked highest in a survey done for the 2017 plan update. Burnsville is not “overly trailed,” said Public Works Director Ryan Peterson, noting it has 57 miles of trail compared with Eagan’s 161 and Lakeville’s 118.
Options for new off-street trail projects include completing Burnsville’s unfinished portions of the Lake Marion Greenway and adding a multimodal trail, 10 to 12 feet wide, to the Burnsville Parkway bridge when it’s replaced in 2025, Peterson said.
An overhaul of the 150-acre Kelleher Park on Burnsville Parkway south of County Road 42 is overdue, officials said.
“It’s just not in good shape,” Peterson said.
The city has “failed” residents of the Arbor Vista and Rambush Estates mobile home communities near the park, Mayor
Elizabeth Kautz said.
“People have not gone down to take a look” at Kelleher Park, she said. “You would feel awful, also.”
Improvements including a trailhead and large picnic shelter would “give that neighborhood something they could be proud of,” said Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Garrett Beck.
The city has one inclusive playground accessible to children with a range of abilities. It’s at Red Oak Park on River Hills Drive in northeast Burnsville.
“It’s a goal of mine before I retire that we have one at least in each quadrant” of the city, Beck said.
Staff has also suggested building more permanent park restrooms, including at Cliff Fen Park.
