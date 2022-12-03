Burnsville prepares for legislative session
Burnsville’s annual wish list for the upcoming session of the Minnesota Legislature includes a perennial plea for state cleanup of the Freeway Landfill and Freeway Dump.
The agenda also includes a new request: bonding money to build a grade-separated interchange at the congested, hazardous intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue.
The city has a shot at both in the 2023 session, which opens Jan. 3, or in the 2024 session, if lawmakers can muster the three-fifths supermajority in either or both years needed to pass state borrowing legislation, according to Burnsville’s lobbying team.
The $42.8 million intersection project appears particularly ripe for funding, according to lobbyists from the Lockridge Grindal Nauen law firm and Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann, who helped craft the agenda. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is eying construction in 2026 and 2027.
“As you’re aware, we’ve had some unfortunate tragedies at 13 and Nicollet this year,” Jungmann told the City Council at a Nov. 22 work session. “We think it’s important from a safety perspective and engineering perspective. It doesn’t have a great rating for an intersection from MnDOT. So we think that this has a great case for state bonding to get done.”
Landfill
Funding is less clear for the landfill cleanup, which lobbyist Ann Lenczewski said is so costly the money would likely have to come from a bonding bill.
Cleanup has long been a top priority for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which says the end of dewatering years from now in the limestone quarry west of the Freeway Landfill will raise the water table and bring groundwater into contact with waste, which could contaminate drinking water.
The MPCA and Gov. Tim Walz may not be ready to proceed next year, Lenczewski said. And their ultimate recommendation may disappoint city officials, who back a “dig and haul” option that would remove buried waste from the unlined landfill west of Interstate 35W in north Burnsville and unlined dump on the other side of the freeway.
City officials want the waste from the closed facilities moved to a lined facility at the nearby Burnsville Sanitary Landfill west of I-35W, which in August won City Council approval to raise its disposal capacity from 28.6 million cubic yards to 45 million. The expansion will come in stages under further rounds of MPCA permitting.
Trucking the waste a short distance rather than to more distant landfills would contain the cost of dig and haul, the city says. And removing all the waste from the Freeway properties would open the land for redevelopment that could reach $735 million in value, it contends.
“We want it short-hauled” to the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, said Council Member Dan Kealey. “We don’t need it to go outside the area and add transportation costs.”
The MPCA is considering dig and haul options that include the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill and other sites, as well a “dig and line” plan that would relocate the Freeway waste in a new lined facility on the Freeway Landfill property. That would greatly shrink the land’s redevelopment potential.
The fact that the MPCA has floated cost estimates of up to $180 million “and climbing” shows that dig and haul remains on the table, Lenczewski said.
“I don’t think that’s been ascertained for sure that that’s what we’re going to see the administration say it should be,” she said. “But the fact that we all saw that they put that in as their number in the long-term plan shows a real commitment. Until you see it in a governor’s recommendation, you’re not really sure what that means. Because the agency makes a proposal to the governor, who decides if they’re going to do that.”
Council Member Vince Workman said he’s “not hopeful” the MPCA will recommend the local dig and haul option. He said he hopes Burnsville’s five-member legislative delegation — all Democrats — will “stick by us” if the agency and DFL governor back a different plan.
The legislators (Sens. Lindsey Port and Jim Carlson and Reps. Kaela Berg, Jess Hanson and Liz Reyer) “have shown us repeatedly they want to do what you guys need,” Lenczewski told council members.
“I would be stunned if they don’t stick with you,” she said. “I think you’ve made the compelling case to them repeatedly, and I know you guys have strong relationships with them.”
If Walz and the MPCA recommend another cleanup option that costs less and pressure the local legislators to back it, “we have to strategize around it and solve it” with calls from council members to legislators, she said.
Kealey asked whether the state’s estimated $9 billion budget surplus might sway legislators to spend money on the project outside of a bonding bill. Bond funding would attach a moratorium on private development of the reclaimed land to 37.5 years, he noted.
“Is it feasible that that money could be cash as opposed to bonding that restricts development?” he asked.
“As Ann pointed out, a request of that size is probably unlikely because of how many hands are going to be out,” said Cullen Sheehan of Lockridge Grindal Nauen. “It is a massive surplus. It is one-time money. I think that will be the obstacle.”
The Burnsville project is so large it will “kind of block out the sun for all dollars in landfill cleanups across the state,” Lenczewski said.
Intersection
A grade-separated, multimodal crossing at Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue will improve safety and operations for commuters, freight haulers and transit as well as pedestrians and cyclists. MnDOT plans to run Highway 13 below Nicollet Avenue.
The crossing will allow pedestrians safer crossing of Highway 13 to reach the Minnesota Valley Transit Station to the north and the Orange Line Heart of the City station to the south. It will remove “a significant barrier” to crossing for “older and mobility handicapped residents,” said a project fact sheet.
The intersection is now “failing” as daily traffic volume grows. Vehicle trips on Highway 13 are expected to rise from 38,000 today to 44,000 by 2040.
The 104 crashes in the intersection and its vicinity from 2016 to 2020 were 2.6 times the state average.
The project includes a roundabout on Nicollet south of 13 with eastbound lanes giving motorists access to the highway.
The city is requesting bonding, but other funding channels are also possible, Lenczewski said.
“It absolutely could be a straight-up cash bill,” she said. “It could be a transportation finance bill, or bonding. We just want to be ready.”
John Gessner can be reached at john.gessner@ecm-inc.com or 952-846-2031.
