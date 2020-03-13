gen blankets donated c.jpg

Keira Yohn, granddaughter of Minnesota Oncology’s Burnsville Clinic patient financial counselor Becky Brown, worked with her Lakeville North High School volleyball team to make no-sew blankets that Yohn delivered yesterday for the Burnsville Clinic patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Yohn is with oncology nurse Sarah Jones. “Keira and her volleyball team wanted to do something nice for people in need,” Brown said. “I am very proud of these girls.”

