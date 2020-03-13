Keira Yohn, granddaughter of Minnesota Oncology’s Burnsville Clinic patient financial counselor Becky Brown, worked with her Lakeville North High School volleyball team to make no-sew blankets that Yohn delivered yesterday for the Burnsville Clinic patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Yohn is with oncology nurse Sarah Jones. “Keira and her volleyball team wanted to do something nice for people in need,” Brown said. “I am very proud of these girls.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.