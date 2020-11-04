Kautz notches yet another victory

Mayor first elected in 1994
However she stacks up against the rest of the metro area, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz owns a longevity record in Burnsville.
The city’s longest-serving mayor, and certainly one of the region’s, cruised to re-election Tuesday, defeating challenger Chris Klavetter by 63.6 percent to 35.9 percent.
Asked about her comparative longevity, Kautz pointed north of the river to Bloomington’s Gene Winstead, who is retiring after 20 years as mayor but has many more years as a City Council member and in appointed positions.
“I have more years as mayor, but Gene has had 30-some years as a public servant,” said Kautz, who was first elected mayor in 1994 and won her ninth election Tuesday.
“The thing is, when you look at the work that we do at the municipal level, it takes time, and it takes continuity, and it also takes time to build relationships and trust and a network to get these things done,” said Kautz, 73. “Because it doesn’t just happen.”
Her career, which includes a two-year City Council stint before she was elected mayor, stretches from successful efforts to develop a business park in the city’s western County Road 42 corridor to the Heart of the City redevelopment to the current campaign to redevelop the Burnsville Center area.
“It’s all about building relationships and trust, building the networks, and all of that stuff takes time,” said Kautz, whose long resume in regional and even national affairs includes serving as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors from 2009 to 2011. “And as the mayor, you can lead that effort, because our staff’s work is to enforce the regulations. They have a different role. I have a different role.”
Having faced a challenger in every mayoral election year except 2016, Kautz said she’s relieved to last another term. Klavetter is a St. Paul firefighter and member of the Burnsville Economic Development Commission.
“We’re in crisis right now,” Kautz said. “We’ve got a public health crisis. We’ve got an economic crisis. We’ve got a racial injustice crisis. And we still need to focus on the future, and that’s what I’m going to be doing. I am just humbled and truly grateful to the people of Burnsville for their confidence in me in allowing me to continue to serve as their mayor for another four years.”
City Council members Dan Gustafson and Cara Schulz were unopposed for re-election to four-year terms Tuesday. Gustafson won 49.5 percent of the vote, and Schulz won 40.1 percent.
