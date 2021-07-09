Slow ticket sales have forced cancellation of the Relief Sessions concerts scheduled for July 23-25 in the parking lot of the Burnsville Ice Center.
A soul and blues lineup was scheduled as part of the seasonlong outdoor concert series, which debuted last year as a drive-in series offering socially distanced live music during the pandemic.
Series producer Mick Sterling Presents announced the July cancellation on the Relief Sessions website.
Two other weekend events remain on the calendar. The Art and All That Jazz festival, which was joined this year with the Relief Sessions, is scheduled for Aug. 20-22. The Relief Sessions Music Fest at Buck Hill is scheduled for Oct. 1-3 at Buck Hill Ski and Snowboard Area in Burnsville.
As pandemic restrictions eased, “the changing landscape of live shows in 2021 hit us hard on our first four events,” Sterling said on the website.
Anyone who bought July tickets from Ticketworks should have been notified already they’ll be getting a refund, Sterling said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.