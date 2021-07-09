Slow ticket sales have forced cancellation of the Relief Sessions concerts scheduled for July 23-25 in the parking lot of the Burnsville Ice Center.

A soul and blues lineup was scheduled as part of the seasonlong outdoor concert series, which debuted last year as a drive-in series offering socially distanced live music during the pandemic.

Series producer Mick Sterling Presents announced the July cancellation on the Relief Sessions website.

Two other weekend events remain on the calendar. The Art and All That Jazz festival, which was joined this year with the Relief Sessions, is scheduled for Aug. 20-22. The Relief Sessions Music Fest at Buck Hill is scheduled for Oct. 1-3 at Buck Hill Ski and Snowboard Area in Burnsville.

As pandemic restrictions eased, “the changing landscape of live shows in 2021 hit us hard on our first four events,” Sterling said on the website.

Anyone who bought July tickets from Ticketworks should have been notified already they’ll be getting a refund, Sterling said.

