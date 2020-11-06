‘Rocky Mountain Christmas’ celebrates John Denver
“Rocky Mountain Christmas” starring Rick Schuler is coming to the Ames Center in Burnsville Dec. 18 and 19 for three live, in-person performances. Tickets are on sale.
When singer, songwriter and adventurer Schuler wore his first pair of round glasses at 13, the murmurs began. He looked like John Denver, an artist he’d never heard of until that moment.
“John Denver was the biggest star in the world, and I didn’t have any idea who he was,” says Schuler, who quickly discovered that Denver was the guy on the radio whose music he loved. “I was a very shy kid and John and I kind of became bonded. I taught myself to play guitar and it grew from there.”
Nearly four decades later, Schuler has emerged as the leading performer of John Denver’s music through his Rocky Mountain High Experience. Schuler not only sings, sounds, and looks like Denver, he shares his humanitarian spirit and incorporates his global works into the show. Schuler performs in front of thousands of Denver fans at performing art centers, theaters and outdoor festival stages, and has been featured on nationally syndicated television and radio shows.
Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster. Per state guidelines, only household groups may purchase tickets for adjacent seating in a single transaction. A household group, also referred to as a “pod,” is limited to six people.
‘Ole and Lena’s Family Christmas’ coming to Ames
“Ole and Lena’s Family Christmas” is coming to the Ames Center in Burnsville for two live, in-person performances Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale.
Christmas has always been Lena’s favorite time of the year, even if, as Ole saysm “it makes her more than a little crazy.”
In this show, Lena has invited the whole family, even her snooty cousin Mildred from Edina. Ole really wants nothing to do with the whole thing, especially the part where Lena has him dress up in the old Santa suit and hand out presents.
Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster. Per state guidelines, only household groups may purchase tickets for adjacent seating in a single transaction. A household group, also referred to as a “pod,” is limited to six people.
