Interim city manager has roots in local government

St. Louis Park native has HR background
Burnsville’s new interim city manager has been on a career trajectory since age 14, when he began working concession stands and tending warming houses in his native St. Louis Park.
Gregg Lindberg went on to serve a term on the St. Louis Park City Council and set his sights on opportunities in city management.
His career path advanced in July 2019, when Lindberg started work as Burnsville’s deputy city manager. But his ascent to the city’s top job with the Jan. 12 resignation of City Manager Melanie Lee, who hired him, wasn’t part of the plan.
“Abrupt is a good word,” said Lindberg, 40. “I was happy to face the challenge but certainly a bit surprised,” he said.
The City Council hired Lindberg after reaching consensus in closed session Jan. 11 to not renew its annual contract with Lee, who served three years as city manager. She resigned after the council met with her the next morning.
The council quickly tapped Lindberg, who oversaw functions including communications and community engagement, the city clerk’s office, finance, human resources and information technology.
“I appreciate the council’s support,” Lindberg said. “Their support is certainly important to the organization’s ability to move forward. But it was a quick transition, and it was unexpected.”
He’s carrying the “interim manager” tag for three months, after which he and the council will reassess. If both parties are happy, Lindberg said, he’s interested in serving as city manager.
His part-time work for parks and rec in St. Louis Park from his teens through college planted a seed.
“I knew that local government was something I was interested in, that public service really fit me,” Lindberg said.
He earned his undergraduate degree in human resources and leadership at Bethel University in St. Paul. He worked in Bethel’s HR department while earning a master’s degree there in organizational leadership and culture.
Lindberg then worked for 13 years in human resources for the Three Rivers Park District in Hennepin County, the last eight as manager.
His HR experience was a calling card when Lee was hiring a deputy city manager.
“One of the reasons that Melanie hired me was my background in OD (organizational development) and HR,” Lindberg said. “It was one of the things that we talked most about when it came to really continuing to enhance” Burnsville city government.
The city faces unfilled personnel needs at a “weird” and difficult time for hiring managers, Lindberg said. The number of full time-equivalent positions in the city budget has been flat for the last three years, he said. But the city is “likely below” a full staff complement of around 258 employees, Lindberg said.
“To continue to be and enhance our reputation as an employer of choice is going to take intentional decisions about taking care of our people and investing in our people, particularly their development,” he said.
The council has asked for a full analysis of staff needs, which Lindberg said is underway.
“I can tell you that across the board, sitting around a room with my colleagues from all of our departments, there are a vast array of needs that our leaders see both now and into the future when it comes to staff,” he said.
Police and fire “are the No. 1 and No. 2 respective uses of general fund dollars,” Lindberg said. “I would say that those areas, just by scope, have the largest needs, and that makes sense organizationally.”
Roots and redevelopment
Lindberg’s parents and grandparents lived in St. Louis Park, a classic first-ring, post-war suburb. His mother still lives in the home where he grew up.
He and his wife, Amy, bought their first home there and have since moved to Minnetonka seeking more room for their three children, ages 3, 6 and 9.
St. Louis Park was showing its age in the late ’90s when city leaders engaged the community in plans for redevelopment. The pivotal intersection of Excelsior and Grand was known for aging bars and strip malls, and tenants that included pawn shops and sexually oriented businesses.
Today the mixed-use redevelopment at Excelsior and Grand is considered a success, and some Burnsville council members speak admiringly about St. Louis Park’s ability to renew itself.
At roughly the same time Excelsior and Grand was conceived, Burnsville was taking steps toward redevelopment and renewal of what is now the Heart of the City, Lindberg said.
Burnsville has much further to go with redevelopment, and Lindberg said it will be up to the council how aggressively to pursue it.
St. Louis made “heavy use” of tax-increment financing, and “there was some public acquisition of land to make some of those projects happen,” Lindberg.
Burnsville has yet to get into the purchase and resale of land or to markedly raise its Economic Development Authority tax levy.
“We have some opportunities to discuss with the council, moving forward, whether or not they’re interested in those types of approaches,” Lindberg said. “It would be different here in Burnsville. But I do think it’s a tool in the toolbox to explore for us.”
The city’s Center Village plan for redeveloping the Burnsville Center area, including new streets and other infrastructure, is in relative infancy.
“I think there are incredible opportunities,” Lindberg said. “I’m excited, for example, with the current (mall) owner’s seeking to sell some of those outlots. I think that type of redevelopment will be key. It’s going to be a process.”
Both sides of the dais
Lindberg served on the St. Louis Park City Council from 2014 to 2018 and said he didn’t seek re-election as he turned to pursuing a city management career.
“I do think that is one of my strengths as a leader in local government,” said Lindberg, who teaches public administration and organizational development at Hamline University and Bethel University. “I can very easily put myself in the shoes of an individual on both sides of the dais. I think that gives me some unique perspectives, not only to help our staff navigate the complications of the hard and important work of advising and recommending to the City Council, but also in my individual and collective work with the council to be able to understand and best meet their needs.”
