Indispensable Reagan named one of nation’s top substitutes

Teaches Early Childhood Special Education in District 191
Just when she was needed most, Katie Reagan returned to nearly full-time duty in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
The Early Childhood Special Education substitute teacher signed on this year as the building sub at Diamondhead Education Center, where ESCE has eight classrooms.
Because of COVID-19, the district wanted a substitute in the building four days a week to better cover staff absences. Reagan, whose history with the district spans 16 years, put in for the job through Teachers on Call, a provider of substitute teachers across Minnesota.
Now she’s being recognized as nearly indispensable. Reagan is one of four winners nationwide of the 2021-22 National Substitute Educator of the Year Award given by Kelly Education, the parent company of Teachers on Call.
She was nominated by Carolyn Cherry, special education early learning supervisor in 191, and Kimberly Wakal, ECSE coordinator.
“Katie Reagan’s regular presence has been critical this year as we continued to be in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — I honestly don’t know what we would have done without her,” Cherry wrote. “During the most challenging days when multiple staff members were out with COVID, Katie was there to help ensure we were able to provide services to our students consistently and with integrity.”
Reagan substitutes as a teacher and educational assistant at Diamondhead, where the special education students are integrated with mainstream preschool classes two days a week.
“I will say the height of winter — probably November, December, January, February — were very difficult (months),” said Reagan. “Because at some point in time you could have had three or four individuals, staff members, out for a day. And that would be on multiple days through the week.”
On days with no absences Reagan helps out where needed in the ESCE and integrated classrooms.
“I want the kids to know who I am and that I know them, so that when their teacher or their educational assistant is gone, someone familiar is coming to the room that they know,” she said.
Raised in a farming family in Marshalltown, Iowa, Reagan said she announced her intentions to be a teacher in third or fourth grade. With a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University she joined District 191 in 2006 as a special education teacher at Sky Oaks Elementary. After her first year she taught several more at Gideon Pond Elementary.
Citing family reasons, Reagan left teaching except for one full-time stint at Diamondhead in 2011-12. In 2016 she returned to the district as a substitute. Now, working four days a week, Reagan said it’s gratifying to chart the progress of her preschoolers in their small special education classes with ample individual attention.
Her job, Cherry wrote, “demands a great deal of flexibility, attention to detail and compassion.”
“You have to come in every day and be very flexible and very patient,” said Reagan, who lives in Shakopee with her husband, Ben. “You also have to view each kid as their own individual, and whatever point they are at in that day, you have to kind of meet them where they are.”
Kelly Education’s four National Substitute Educator of the Year winners will each receive a $5,000 bonus and an additional $1,500 to donate to a school of choice in their districts. Reagan chose Diamondhead early childhood programs.
